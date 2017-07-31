Chris Christie seems to have taken it very personally when a Cubs fan at a Milwaukee Brewers game razzed him last night. He was so fussy with this fan that he got in his face and allowed himself to be captured on video doing it.

Ugh, Chris … if you’re going to try and be all tough at least put the nachos DOWN first.

Twitter reacted as Twitter often does with a multitude of captions, memes and jokes at Christie’s expense.

Get in my belly!

In 2014, Chris Christie's nacho game was basic, uninspired. In 2017, CC's nacho game is lit. Look at those toppings. pic.twitter.com/MwNDemDNCr — Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) July 31, 2017

So much progress.

Chris Christie Breaking Bad like pic.twitter.com/a0mWtpGAJH — Rex Tilllerson (@RexTilllerson) July 31, 2017

Yeah, this didn’t go so hot for Christie.

Cubs fan: So, how does it feel to sell out to Trump and still not get a WH position? Chris Christie: Don't you make fun of me! pic.twitter.com/rrVOS9FJ0O — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 31, 2017

Not his best look.

Why is @ChrisChristie yelling at @LeoDiCaprio? I would because he is wearing a Cubs jersey. pic.twitter.com/ZaSbdh8qPH — Marcus Hanna (@Sen_Hanna) July 31, 2017

OMG the guy does look a lot like a heftier Leo … EL OH EL.

Trying to figure out where I'd seen that picture of Chris Christie yelling at a #Cubs fan before. Now I remember! #InAVanDownByTheRiver pic.twitter.com/XOfuZVxrFO — crawly's cub kingdom (@crawlyscubs) July 31, 2017

So does this mean Christie is living in a van down by the river?!

Chris Christie to Cubs fan: "The line for nachos is no day at the beach" pic.twitter.com/aKLOQfit6W — Robbie Jaeger (@RobletoFire) July 31, 2017

He’s not wrong.

CUBS FAN: My name? Abe Froman CHRIS CHRISTIE: The Sausage King of Chicago? pic.twitter.com/P0ZQiJGkGS — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 30, 2017

HA!

Maybe put the nachos down if you want to look like a badass next time😂 #chrischristie @ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/KldEEuOhDm — T🙄 (@tonya4454) July 30, 2017

Hey now, those nachos are super intimidating.

This is the most Chris Christie picture ever. It's like he commissioned someone to take the one photo that summed up his entire life. pic.twitter.com/TWjjoTZSWZ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 30, 2017

Sad but true.

