New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was at the Brewers–Cubs game today in Milwaukee and was filmed getting the face of a Cubs fan after getting “razzed.” Check it out:

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

It sounded like the fan said Christie said, “So you want to act like a big shot?”

"You're a big shot." NJ Gov. Chris Christie gets in a heckler's face at the #Brewers game https://t.co/gUTizZoZri — Ben Wagner (@WISN_Ben) July 30, 2017

Not a good look, governor:

Memo to Chris Christie: the one with his pants pulled up to his man nips is not the tough guy. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 30, 2017

The nachos, however, really make this great:

1. the governor of New Jersey is at a Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee

2. THAT NACHO CONTROL https://t.co/doaS5EldjI — Jesse Yomtov (@JesseYomtov) July 30, 2017

The way he protected those nachos, you have to consider Chris Christie for homeland security https://t.co/Q8RCA0tVNu — Steve Goldstein (@MKTWgoldstein) July 30, 2017

Got that Chris Christie paws-of-life grip on those nachos. Doesn't spill a drop. https://t.co/LNINx7lLdt — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 30, 2017

But why is he in Wisconsin anyway?

I don't get what Chris Christie does with his time. What is he doing at a baseball game in Milwaukee? https://t.co/tfywaJKqDD — Cole Stangler (@ColeStangler) July 30, 2017

Or maybe…

Time for some traffic problems in Waukeshahttps://t.co/zQFGiizQZP — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 30, 2017

