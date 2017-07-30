New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was at the Brewers–Cubs game today in Milwaukee and was filmed getting the face of a Cubs fan after getting “razzed.” Check it out:

It sounded like the fan said Christie said, “So you want to act like a big shot?”

Not a good look, governor:

The nachos, however, really make this great:

But why is he in Wisconsin anyway?

Or maybe…

