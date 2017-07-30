William Shatner has to be the only 86-year-old man on Twitter giving SJWs, feminists and snowflakes Hell. Say what you will about Captain Kirk, but even as he ages, he’s still the biggest badass in the galaxy.

Take for example this exchange:

Funny how an actress with an impressive resume is belittled by same "feminists" who say that an 86 yo man telling the truth is a misogynist. https://t.co/MNNv0o8JpJ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 30, 2017

He was responding to this:

Why did you string ppl on ab this for over a year, leading to more bullying and ugliness for so many? We didn't deserve Paul & Shatner. — Lauren (@balfeheughlywed) July 30, 2017

We don’t pretend to understand the world of sci-fi, but apparently SJWs have moved from trying to destroy video games to going after science fiction.

Shatner wasn’t overly sympathetic with Lauren and her followers:

🙄String people along? Snowflake, the only ones who are saying that are the bullies like you who made up a fairytale. https://t.co/wBo3JEXFyV — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 30, 2017

He called her snowflake … EH OH EL.

And he’s right, bullies love to project.

Do you think they even know what a misogynist is but then again I am not a feminist I think men and women should at least like each other. — Marcia Teer (@Marcietee) July 30, 2017

Yes, their definition: Guys who don't agree with their misandry.😏 https://t.co/qUv2gVRYwW — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 30, 2017

And of course pointing out their misandry makes Shatner a misogynist.

Or something.

As Spock would say, their whole argument is highly illogical.

