William Shatner has to be the only 86-year-old man on Twitter giving SJWs, feminists and snowflakes Hell. Say what you will about Captain Kirk, but even as he ages, he’s still the biggest badass in the galaxy.

Take for example this exchange:

He was responding to this:

We don’t pretend to understand the world of sci-fi, but apparently SJWs have moved from trying to destroy video games to going after science fiction.

Shatner wasn’t overly sympathetic with Lauren and her followers:

He called her snowflake … EH OH EL.

And he’s right, bullies love to project.

And of course pointing out their misandry makes Shatner a misogynist.

Or something.

As Spock would say, their whole argument is highly illogical.

