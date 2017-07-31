If Stephen King really thinks this is true then he must have been asleep during the Obama years … seriously.

If any other prez had done half the things Trump has done…a third…a fucking TENTH…he'd be gone like Enron. What's happened to us? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 30, 2017

Surely Stephen was this outraged when Obama went after James Rosen, when his administration weaponized the IRS to target people who politically disagreed with him … when they ran guns to Mexico? Fast and Furious? Blamed and imprisoned an innocent video producer for Benghazi? Ring any bells, Stephen?

Probably not.

Because if so well then clearly Obama ‘did at least half the things you’re trying to accuse Trump of doing’, and we should have impeached him, right?

He should’a been gone like Enron?

What happened to us was 8 years of Obama, the increase of govt corruption, and the decline of American values. So, America wanted change… — Covfefe Lavtete (@SDreg8) July 31, 2017

It’s almost as if people like Stephen didn’t start paying attention until someone they disagreed with was in office.

"What If… the people United States got conned by a vulgar madman, abandoned everything that made us great, and went straight to hell?" — Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) July 31, 2017

We already had that guy, his name was Obama.

Related:

Stardate TRIGGERED: William Shatner photon-torpedoes horde of feminists for belittling an actress