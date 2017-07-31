If Stephen King really thinks this is true then he must have been asleep during the Obama years … seriously.

Surely Stephen was this outraged when Obama went after James Rosen, when his administration weaponized the IRS to target people who politically disagreed with him … when they ran guns to Mexico? Fast and Furious? Blamed and imprisoned an innocent video producer for Benghazi? Ring any bells, Stephen?

Probably not.

Trending

Because if so well then clearly Obama ‘did at least half the things you’re trying to accuse Trump of doing’, and we should have impeached him, right?

He should’a been gone like Enron?

It’s almost as if people like Stephen didn’t start paying attention until someone they disagreed with was in office.

We already had that guy, his name was Obama.

Related:

Stardate TRIGGERED: William Shatner photon-torpedoes horde of feminists for belittling an actress

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpObamaStephen King