Because there were so many women and minorities fighting in World War II, especially during the Dunkirk evacuation.

I reviewed #Dunkirk, which is pretty freaking amazing. Hans Zimmer score is magnificent & One Direction kid's good! https://t.co/FauAiBtis6 pic.twitter.com/lFJDg5MW87 — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) July 17, 2017

From Truitt’s USA Today review:

The trio of timelines can be jarring as you figure out how they all fit, and the fact that there are only a couple of women and no lead actors of color may rub some the wrong way.

Huh? Truitt does realize this took place in 1940, right?

The bizarre need for "people of color" in a historical film that didn't include them is a mental illness. — Lansford (@eserkes) July 20, 2017

Or it’s actually disrespectful to people of color and women to put them into historical movies just so you can pretend you’re diverse.

Perhaps a few history lessons might be of help. — paul cooper (@pcoop2) July 20, 2017

If only these people would read something other than Harry Potter.

Do you have any perception of history…AT ALL?! Women and black people are not going to be in Dunkirk IN 1944!!!! — Jacob Christner (@JacobosIsLife) July 18, 2017

Diversity for diversity’s sake is all the rave in Hollywood these days.

