Because there were so many women and minorities fighting in World War II, especially during the Dunkirk evacuation.

From Truitt’s USA Today review:

The trio of timelines can be jarring as you figure out how they all fit, and the fact that there are only a couple of women and no lead actors of color may rub some the wrong way.

Huh? Truitt does realize this took place in 1940, right?

Or it’s actually disrespectful to people of color and women to put them into historical movies just so you can pretend you’re diverse.

If only these people would read something other than Harry Potter.

Diversity for diversity’s sake is all the rave in Hollywood these days.

