Raise your hand if you’re NOT shocked that Tariq Nasheed believes that OJ Simpson was ‘clearly innocent’:

If u followed the details of OJ's original murder trial, you see he was clearly innocent that's why he was acquitted #OJSimpsonParole — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 20, 2017

Dude. Really?

Clearly innocent. Hrm.

Good times.

Oh, and if you thought this was as ridiculous as he could get …

I'm watching this #OJSimpsonParole hearing and OJ still doesn't understand how white supremacy works. — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 20, 2017

Huh?

If you’re watching this disaster of a hearing (and full disclosure, this editor had to turn it off) you know OJ is not doing himself any favors and that has nothing to do with white supremacy.

They used the "I'm white and I say so" law on OJ, and gave him that bogus sentence which was essentially double jeopardy #OJSimpsonParole — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 20, 2017

Maybe he’s just trolling at this point?

You bring race into literally everything — Gump (@gumpinator15) July 20, 2017

Although this is Tariq Nasheed we’re talking about; odds are he’ll accuse Twitchy of being racist for even writing this article.

Oj ain't been black since 1978. Lol he turned his back on the black community. He is not deserving of your outrage — shawn a. cosby (@blacklionking73) July 20, 2017

Ouch.

Hey, we didn’t say it.

