Alyssa Milano’s new thing is to pretend she suddenly cares about country over party … of course she wasn’t saying this when a Democrat was in office but hey, what do we know.

She even went so far as to say we need more Republican women in Congress, after Republican women refused to repeal Obamacare. When she tweeted this, several people on the Left said ‘NO NO NO’, and Alyssa seemed shocked at the response she received.

Maybe it’s time she came out of her progressive bubble?

Party shouldn't matter. We need more diversity in the Republican Party that represent who we are as a country. https://t.co/RwK646jEQL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 16, 2017

GOP minorities& women r routinely insulted, berated& even threatened. How do u expect MORE to move to GOP if they risk respect&relationships — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 19, 2017

Truth. Bomb.

Black ppl especially. It isn't healthy &its even dangerous to have our political capital completely tied up in one party. #DefaultDems — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 19, 2017

Double truth. Bomb.

Kira, she thinks you mean that we're insulted by the GOP. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 19, 2017

Possible.

Alyssa needed look no further than her own thread to see how awful Republican women are treated. Case in point:

I agree, Republican women are notorious for voting anti-woman. We need more Democratic office holders. Party does matter, it is our system. — Roxanne Victor (@roxannevictor1) July 16, 2017

Seriously with this? Republican women value liberty, life and freedom – if that makes us anti-woman then so be it.

Women on the Right were more than happy to share their experiences with Alyssa:

Look at how gay or black conservatives are treated, Alyssa, if you want to see racism. It's disturbing. — Courtney (@CourtneyPagh) July 19, 2017

As a libertarian woman supporting #2A I hear "suck your gun & pull the trigger", "I hope you shoot your kids, you gun nut!" It's despicable. — Jenn Jacques (@JennJacques) July 19, 2017

I've heard the same. As well as being accused of child neglect/abuse for teaching my sons firearm safety and respect from a young age. — #Nice Payback (@KLWorster) July 19, 2017

Leftist males are easily the most misogynistic. — Bonny Ho Dee (@ihate_everyone2) July 19, 2017

Don’t forget Leftist females …

They don't just come at conservative women alone; their vile, "progressive" friends join in the vicious name calling, threats. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 19, 2017

AKA they dogpile Conservative women, yes.

And gays.

Yes, it's true. Here is OUTmagazine telling gays to drop Republican friends:https://t.co/9AkUpyz3xt — Tryx (@Tryxt3rocks) July 19, 2017

My BFF gay, Republican friend is afraid to say he's Republican. Just FYI. — Boo Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 19, 2017

Sounds a lot like party before country, eh Alyssa?

I'm a conservative lesbian. Ive been told I'm not welcomed me in three Chicago clubs because politics came up and I didn't hide. — Sb51Gorl (@Sb51Antinomy) July 19, 2017

I was having dinner with my liberal friend. I was explaining how OCare negatively affected my business and she called me racist🙄 — whatAboutism (@Muelann) July 19, 2017

If you want to know how leftists treat women that don't toe your party line, look at @gogreen18's TL. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) July 19, 2017

Ask @DLoesch about the death threats to her kids by leftists. Happens all the time. — Pam Brewer (@brewer_pam) July 19, 2017

I've had to look up names of some of the things I've been called. People are awful. Apparently I'm not a real woman or hispanic either. 😒 — Michelle Lancaster (@CyFitFreedom) July 19, 2017

Let's not forget that a "Gays for Trump" group was blocked from participating in a gay pride parade in Charlotte. @Chadwick_Moore — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) July 19, 2017

What Alyssa doesn’t seem to understand is that the Left thinks they OWN these groups of people, and when a woman, minority or gay breaks from the herd they’re a traitor and should be destroyed.

Truth.

