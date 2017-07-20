Every couple of days, we check in on our favorite parody account, Sean Spicier, to see the latest train wreck on his timeline. Granted, we keep thinking someday soon the hilarity will dry up because the Left will figure out he’s not really the press secretary.

Then again, it is the Left we’re talking about.

Take for example, this gal who noticed Sean doesn’t have a blue check … but still thought he was the real deal:

Cue the sinister music pic.twitter.com/SW3xvhjWEt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

That may well be our most famous capture from the parody, EVER. Kimberly here noticed there was no blue check, but instead of figuring out that meant he really isn’t Sean Spicer, she took it a different brain-dead direction.

Oh the stupid burns, thank goodness it makes us laugh on the way down.

In fairness, we haven't cornered the market on clowns. The last guy had Kerry pic.twitter.com/YOa26z7LZ0 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 18, 2017

And let’s face it, there is no bigger clown than Kerry.

"We have no idea why they say the media is the opposition party" pic.twitter.com/ZA9pOoX0oz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 18, 2017

Apparently Nicholas and others like him thought people were just croaking left and right before Obamacare was passed.

There's your first problem pic.twitter.com/SVj488knKB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 18, 2017

Yeah, you sicko you.

C’mon Sean, make ’em an offer they can’t refuse.

Good thing Obama just gave them a bunch of money & credibility pic.twitter.com/bRJmw6kevp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

Right? Shew! #MoneyWellSpent?

Lack of transparency? Name another admin that gave real time bathroom activities pic.twitter.com/7BX4HvSaXJ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

This is like the opposite of lack of transparency, lady.

In case you hadn't noticed, my bar is on the floor pic.twitter.com/J1M0SUM4WF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

Bar? What bar? We were told there would be no math!

Don’t bother.

More like stick figures pic.twitter.com/lu9yttmpip — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

Marionettes!

Before or after the suicide? pic.twitter.com/EUh16633w3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

D’oh!

And there we have the ‘literally Hitler’ thing again.

Oh is that all? pic.twitter.com/BKp3J07yob — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2017

Huh? She thinks this is REAL people … that’s the joke in our opinion.

The real issue ma'am, is Hillary didn't win pic.twitter.com/FyvtzKkq57 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 20, 2017

Truth.

Heh.

OMG. EL OH EL.

Hey, crazier things have happened.

Related:

‘GIANT online pantsing’: CNN’s Chris Cillizza’s Reddit AMA goes EPICALLY, HILARIOUSLY bad

Twitchy coverage of Sean Spicier