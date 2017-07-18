Chris Cillizza really thought it would be a good idea for him to go on Reddit and do an AMA (Ask Me Anything)? Has he SEEN REDDIT?!

I'm doing an AMA on @reddit at noon. Bring questions. I'll pack my answers.https://t.co/dMXG0hMv4m — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 18, 2017

If you are at all familiar with the outspoken site, you can imagine how well Cillizza’s AMA is going …

Cilliza's reddit AMA is not going well (via @GideonResnick )https://t.co/jH0CFOIyRc … — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2017

Maybe CNN realizes they’re in trouble and this was their way of connecting with viewers?

Really all it turned into was a ‘giant online pantsing’:

Holy shit. The replies here are gold. This is basically one giant online pantsing. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 18, 2017

Couldn’t happen to a nicer fella.

So when does Jim Acosta do his Reddit AMA?

I haven't seen an answer from him yet? Did he tap out? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2017

We also looked through the entire AMA feed (which is HUGE by now), but didn’t see any responses from Cilliza. Maybe he’s trying to take a selfie of his feet?

Oh and the reason they keep asking him about feet:

