Chris Cillizza really thought it would be a good idea for him to go on Reddit and do an AMA (Ask Me Anything)? Has he SEEN REDDIT?!

If you are at all familiar with the outspoken site, you can imagine how well Cillizza’s AMA is going …

Maybe CNN realizes they’re in trouble and this was their way of connecting with viewers?

Really all it turned into was a ‘giant online pantsing’:

Couldn’t happen to a nicer fella.

So when does Jim Acosta do his Reddit AMA?

We also looked through the entire AMA feed (which is HUGE by now), but didn’t see any responses from Cilliza. Maybe he’s trying to take a selfie of his feet?

Oh and the reason they keep asking him about feet:

Everyone has their thing, man.

Heh.

EL OH EL.

D’oh!

Aaaaaand it didn’t get much better.

