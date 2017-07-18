Chris Cillizza really thought it would be a good idea for him to go on Reddit and do an AMA (Ask Me Anything)? Has he SEEN REDDIT?!
I'm doing an AMA on @reddit at noon. Bring questions. I'll pack my answers.https://t.co/dMXG0hMv4m
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 18, 2017
If you are at all familiar with the outspoken site, you can imagine how well Cillizza’s AMA is going …
Cilliza's reddit AMA is not going well (via @GideonResnick )https://t.co/jH0CFOIyRc …
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2017
The @CillizzaCNN Reddit AMA is going about as well as you’d expect. (h/t @redsteeze)https://t.co/M8GfkZH8iS pic.twitter.com/NjCMH2UVty
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 18, 2017
Maybe CNN realizes they’re in trouble and this was their way of connecting with viewers?
Really all it turned into was a ‘giant online pantsing’:
Holy shit. The replies here are gold. This is basically one giant online pantsing.
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 18, 2017
Couldn’t happen to a nicer fella.
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) July 18, 2017
So when does Jim Acosta do his Reddit AMA?
I haven't seen an answer from him yet? Did he tap out?
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2017
We also looked through the entire AMA feed (which is HUGE by now), but didn’t see any responses from Cilliza. Maybe he’s trying to take a selfie of his feet?
Oh and the reason they keep asking him about feet:
You tell me: https://t.co/yORF3XYR8s
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 18, 2017
.@DanaBashCNN 👠 game: A++++ pic.twitter.com/byPHt8fjZ3
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 13, 2017
Everyone has their thing, man.
Heh.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2017
EL OH EL.
— Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 18, 2017
D’oh!
— George (@NJSpeechGuy) July 18, 2017
Aaaaaand it didn’t get much better.
Related:
PREDICTABLE: Ben Rhodes doesn’t have the political nads to debate Sebastian Gorka