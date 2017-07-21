One of the biggest criticisms of modern-day feminism is the underlying theme of the movement that says men are bad. Sure, plenty of third-wave feminists will deny this or deflect to the patriarchy but ultimately what it boils down to is hating men.

And Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca’s tweet admits it:

Wake me up when men are obsolete — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 21, 2017

Gosh Lauren, thanks for proving our point.

Even her allies (many of them men) were understandably distraught:

Love you, genuinely love your work. But I have a young male child and so that's not a message I can get behind. — MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) July 21, 2017

Dude, you’re a male as well – she hates you.

Lol calm down dude — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 21, 2017

Calm down, dude, she’s only hating on your entire sex.

You've done and keep doing great work. Demonizing or diminishing one gender goes nowhere good. Men did that once. Let's not do it again. — MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) July 21, 2017

Oof. Hope she felt that one.

Torn on this. On the one hand, I'm a man trying hard to be an ally, so it hurts to have this kind of broad judgment made about my gender. — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) July 21, 2017

Kind of broad? It’s incredibly broad … and while it’s nice to see some push back from men it’s very telling to watch her blow them off as if they don’t matter.

And their willingness to allow her to verbally abuse them because of their ‘internalized sexism’?

Woman: I HATE YOU AND WISH YOU'D DIE. Man: Well, I'm an ally, so I'm torn on this. pic.twitter.com/puzlTpwW10 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 21, 2017

Again, more proof that third wave feminism is awful.

Yeah I do. You think too highly of men if you think women aren't arbiters of their own misery, esp. now. All you're doing is projecting. — Kassie 🌙🐇 (@usagi_soldier) July 21, 2017

Uh-oh.

*snort*

Wake me up when women are obsolete I wonder how much praise a tweet like that would get. I'd probably get doxxed and lose my job. — ᒪEᗯIS ᗯᗩᒪᒪIᑎ* (@Lewis_Wallin) July 21, 2017

Yup. But her tweet means she’s WOKE or something.

Wake me up when feminism is no longer cancer. https://t.co/R0419bduQ0 — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) July 21, 2017

Wake me up when my sammich is ready. https://t.co/TfFS7L3JcP — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2017

Oh well, SJWs gonna SJW.

Related:

Too many CIS WHITE DUDES! Brian Truitt’s review of Dunkirk is nuclear-level virtue signaling

DUH: Alyssa Milano is SHOCKED Republican women, minorities and gays are treated like garbage