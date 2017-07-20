Earlier today, it was reported the Democrats accidentally leaked their 2018 slogan and wow, it was BAD. Interestingly enough it also came to pass that the Vox reporter who dropped the story didn’t do his due diligence and the slogan was wrong; the updated slogan was even WORSE.

And of course Conservative Twitter had a good time with the whole mess on the #NewDemSlogans tag:

Good Things, Not Bad Things #NewDemSlogans — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 20, 2017

Don't Make Us Get Real Jobs #NewDemSlogans — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 20, 2017

This may have already been used during the Carter years.

Drunk Drivers for Democrats! #NewDemSlogans — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 16, 2014

D’oh!

Where men are men, unless they're women #newdemslogans — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2017

Hey, she’s cute.

Heh.

Where Islam and Feminism collide!#NewDemSlogans — Boo Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans

Everyone Else Is Hitler — Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) July 20, 2017

LITERALLY Hitler.

Where my dolphin tattoo ISN'T gay #newdemslogans — Tots (@Tots4Masses) July 20, 2017

Eh … maybe.

Partyfluid voters welcome! — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) July 20, 2017

Unless you’re white straight men!

#NewDemSlogans One way or another, we're turning you into Soylent Green. — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 20, 2017

This one would be tough to fit on a bumper sticker.

#NewDemSlogans Better Jobs, Better Skills, Better get to Michigan this time! — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) July 20, 2017

*cough cough Wisconsin cough cough*

#NewDemSlogans We've got what it takes to take what you got! — Ray G. (@rlg100619) July 20, 2017

Where your vote counts twice! #NewDemSlogans — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans Vagina Hats to the first 5000 Illegal Voters — Detroit Titan Up (@DetTitanUp) July 20, 2017

We'll take down Russia, one massive transfer of uranium deposits at a time. #NewDemSlogans — Kayla (@VixenRogue) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans

We read Harry Potter. — Defiant Dave (@daveindefiance) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans Better than you but we better keep quiet about it this time. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans At least we're not Trump. — Dr Hugo Hackenbush (@MangyLover) July 20, 2017

Ouch.

Whoohoo! U-S-A, U-S-A.

#NewDemSlogans Its Never Your Fault! — Rogue "Brink It" Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) July 20, 2017

EL OH EL.

Your fair share if 100% of what you earn! #newdemslogans — Kesfefe (@KesaraRiku) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans 5000 millionaire celebrities telling you how to vote can't all be wrong. — Stilgaard (@Stilgaard) July 20, 2017

Ask Alyssa Milano.

#newdemslogans Constitution Shmonstitution — honorary blue check (@anthymspirit) July 20, 2017

#NewDemSlogans OK Maybe Not ALL Men Are Rapists. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) July 20, 2017

Coexist with everyone but babies and old people. And the Right. #NewDemSlogans — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 20, 2017

See Democrats, we care about your success.

Any one of these slogans would be better than the crap you guys came up with for 2018 …

