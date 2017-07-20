Hillary. Will. Not. Be. President.

And then magical pretty unicorns will fly down from the sky, sprinkle progressive fairy dust on the White House and suddenly Hillary will become president.

These people … yeah, we know we say that a lot but seriously, THESE PEOPLE.

Trending

Good gravy.

That’s assuming they ever had working brains in the first place.

That’s the only problem you see with this article?

*snort*

See, Conservatives write the BEST fan fiction.

Heh.

Psh. Pffft. How boring.

#Evergreen.

Related:

AWKWARD: Chelsea Clinton calls asset forfeiture Orwellian, accidentally BLASTS her own dad

DUH: Alyssa Milano is SHOCKED Republican women, minorities and gays are treated like garbage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonmediumWonder Woman