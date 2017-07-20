Think people on both sides of the aisle can agree that this new DOJ asset forfeiture policy is some serious BS …

JUST IN: DOJ new asset forfeiture policy – police can seize property from people not charged w/crime even in states where it's been banned. pic.twitter.com/P8K0g80m4E — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) July 19, 2017

But for the daughter of the president who only made asset forfeiture worse in 2000 to pretend she’s super concerned about it now is just obnoxious.

Thinking Chelsea Clinton should probably avoid any and all references to Orwell. Just sayin’.

In fact, any and all Clintons should avoid such references.

Wait, they should avoid tweeting in general – yeah, that’s it.

The Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform Act of 2000 (CAFRA) was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton made it worse. — BlackPilled Pete (@BlackPilledPete) July 20, 2017

Oops.

Civil asset forfeiture, the Clinton way. pic.twitter.com/qbI8iCWtEL — High Quality Person (@thatbillokeefe) July 20, 2017

The very worst sort of asset forfeiture, right there.

Oh look. Princess Do-Nothing is trying to look clever and well-read again. #Faceplanthttps://t.co/GTuvUpzcjt — Scarborough's Hair™ (@EF517_V2) July 19, 2017

But people NEED her to speak out on stuff even when it’s clear she’s clueless about it.

Where have you been for the last few decades? This has been federal SOP since before you were born. — DaveConlon (@CountDownDave) July 19, 2017

She’s been busy making spinach pancakes, duh.

You don't think this crap is something new do you? Conservatives have been opposing this statist program for decades. — William Keane (@largebill68) July 19, 2017

It’s like people on the Left think politics started in 2009 … no ability to look further back and realize the mistakes their own party has been making for decades. Heck, these folks still think Lincoln was a Democrat.

Clintonian:

Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform Act of 2000

Signed into Law By President Bill Clinton April 25, 2000https://t.co/w5rG7SBIF7 — Ben Anderson (@AndStrats) July 19, 2017

Told ya’.

Related:

‘Lefty fan fiction sucks’: Medium writes MAGICALLY fictitious case for making Hillary president

Blue checks, SJWs and snowflakes, OH MY! Sean Spicer parody’s timeline is a MESS of Lefty STUPID

‘Scalise was NOT available for comment’: Nancy Pelosi claims GOP budget stirs up violence