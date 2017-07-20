The Botox has officially gone to Nancy Pelosi’s head.

WATCH:

What the Hell is she babbling about? And seriously, if she flopped those hands around anymore she might take flight.

Steve Scalise was unavailable for comment. Pelosi: The Republican Budget “Stirs” Up Violence https://t.co/X5QuPftzqR — JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2017

Oh look, another Democrat is all but painting targets on the backs of her fellow Republicans. Maybe Pelosi missed it, but it was a violent Democrat who opened fire on a bunch of innocent Republicans practicing baseball last month …

But tell us more about how Republicans are ‘stirring up violence,’ Nancy.

Pelosi said, “We take an oath to protect and defend,” Pelosi concluded. “But, that’s not the point of this. This is supposed to be a budget that prevents the spread of violence, instead they have a budget that stirs it up.”

Democrats are disgusting. Nancy Pelosi says Trump's budget appropriation for rebuilding the military incites violence. Please Nancy, STFU! pic.twitter.com/ct5aX4q7PS — 🇺🇸 RockinJoe 🎤 (@RockinJoe1) July 20, 2017

Forget that Obama weakened the country militarily and we NEED to rebuild it …

Yeah, Nancy, what this guy said. He even asked please.