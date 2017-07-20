The Botox has officially gone to Nancy Pelosi’s head.
WATCH:
What the Hell is she babbling about? And seriously, if she flopped those hands around anymore she might take flight.
Steve Scalise was unavailable for comment.
Pelosi: The Republican Budget “Stirs” Up Violence https://t.co/X5QuPftzqR
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2017
Oh look, another Democrat is all but painting targets on the backs of her fellow Republicans. Maybe Pelosi missed it, but it was a violent Democrat who opened fire on a bunch of innocent Republicans practicing baseball last month …
But tell us more about how Republicans are ‘stirring up violence,’ Nancy.
Charge @NancyPelosi with inciting riots & violence, @POTUS & @FBI. ** The Republican Budget “Stirs” Up Violence https://t.co/IicJvXHm5Y
— THE Chuck Nellis (@TheChuckNellis) July 20, 2017
Pelosi said, “We take an oath to protect and defend,” Pelosi concluded. “But, that’s not the point of this. This is supposed to be a budget that prevents the spread of violence, instead they have a budget that stirs it up.”
Democrats are disgusting. Nancy Pelosi says Trump's budget appropriation for rebuilding the military incites violence. Please Nancy, STFU! pic.twitter.com/ct5aX4q7PS
— 🇺🇸 RockinJoe 🎤 (@RockinJoe1) July 20, 2017
Forget that Obama weakened the country militarily and we NEED to rebuild it …
Yeah, Nancy, what this guy said. He even asked please.