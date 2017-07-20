Vox’s Jeff Stein with the scoop on what Dems have chosen for their 2018 slogan:

A member of Congress told me Democrats big 2018 slogan, which is set to be released Monday. It's: "Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

Wow is that bad.

YES KEEP DOING THIS DEMOCRATS NEVER STOP https://t.co/XQrEq1WpWi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2017

This is the Papa Johns slogan. https://t.co/5XMWYkP1iW — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 20, 2017

It really is the Papa John’s slogan:

Better ingredients. Better pizza. Papa Johns https://t.co/BW2sqSpgel — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) July 20, 2017

Even former Obama staffers agree it sucks:

Please God someone tell me this is not real. This is the shittiest slogan I have ever seen. Fire the consultant who created it right now. https://t.co/mrwtJONdss — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 20, 2017

ALLOW ME TO SECOND ANYONE WITH A FUCKING BRAIN: THIS SLOGAN IS GARBAGE. Hoping it's not real. https://t.co/OxEwc6FPcM — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 20, 2017

It took them months to come up with it, too:

Another member noted that this is the result of months of polling and internal deliberations among the House Democratic caucus — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

And do they understand this punches President Obama in the face?

Also, this is an odd choice, given that the Democrats just got finished exclaiming over the resurgent Obama economy. https://t.co/5XMWYkP1iW — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 20, 2017

It looks like Tim Kaine could be behind the original:

From a Tim Kaine op-ed? https://t.co/qDZUEIhiUs — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) July 20, 2017

Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Wages. My thoughts on why Dems need a stronger economic message in @USATODAY https://t.co/Y291m0n44M — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2017

Maybe not listen to the guy who couldn’t beat Trump, ‘eh?

From the people who almost brought you "Because It's Her Turn." https://t.co/wkBJ3FFiZX — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) July 20, 2017

Democrats deserve to lose https://t.co/7HTjS6wg0N — Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) July 20, 2017

Yes they do.