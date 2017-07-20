Vox’s Jeff Stein with the scoop on what Dems have chosen for their 2018 slogan:

Wow is that bad.

It really is the Papa John’s slogan:

Even former Obama staffers agree it sucks:

It took them months to come up with it, too:

And do they understand this punches President Obama in the face?

It looks like Tim Kaine could be behind the original:

Maybe not listen to the guy who couldn’t beat Trump, ‘eh?

Yes they do.

