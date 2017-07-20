Vox’s Jeff Stein with the scoop on what Dems have chosen for their 2018 slogan:
A member of Congress told me Democrats big 2018 slogan, which is set to be released Monday. It's: "Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages"
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017
Wow is that bad.
YES KEEP DOING THIS DEMOCRATS NEVER STOP https://t.co/XQrEq1WpWi
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2017
This is the Papa Johns slogan. https://t.co/5XMWYkP1iW
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 20, 2017
It really is the Papa John’s slogan:
“Better ingredients, better .. oh shit." https://t.co/XlgVoXqNcc
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 20, 2017
Better ingredients. Better pizza. Papa Johns https://t.co/BW2sqSpgel
— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) July 20, 2017
Even former Obama staffers agree it sucks:
Please God someone tell me this is not real. This is the shittiest slogan I have ever seen. Fire the consultant who created it right now. https://t.co/mrwtJONdss
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 20, 2017
ALLOW ME TO SECOND ANYONE WITH A FUCKING BRAIN: THIS SLOGAN IS GARBAGE. Hoping it's not real. https://t.co/OxEwc6FPcM
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 20, 2017
It took them months to come up with it, too:
Another member noted that this is the result of months of polling and internal deliberations among the House Democratic caucus
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017
And do they understand this punches President Obama in the face?
Also, this is an odd choice, given that the Democrats just got finished exclaiming over the resurgent Obama economy. https://t.co/5XMWYkP1iW
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 20, 2017
It looks like Tim Kaine could be behind the original:
From a Tim Kaine op-ed? https://t.co/qDZUEIhiUs
— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) July 20, 2017
Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Wages. My thoughts on why Dems need a stronger economic message in @USATODAY https://t.co/Y291m0n44M
— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2017
Maybe not listen to the guy who couldn’t beat Trump, ‘eh?
From the people who almost brought you "Because It's Her Turn." https://t.co/wkBJ3FFiZX
— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) July 20, 2017
Democrats deserve to lose https://t.co/7HTjS6wg0N
— Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) July 20, 2017
Yes they do.