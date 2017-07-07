Chris Hayes seems to be a bit concerned about the way the public has reacted to CNN tracking down a private citizen and threatening to expose their information for the world to see if they ever tweet something mean about them again.

Poor CNN. *eye roll*

CNN would know ALL ABOUT mob intimidation.

C’mon, CNN just made the guy an offer he couldn’t refuse …

No one ever said these media types excelled in self-awareness.

Exactly.

