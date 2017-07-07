Chris Hayes seems to be a bit concerned about the way the public has reacted to CNN tracking down a private citizen and threatening to expose their information for the world to see if they ever tweet something mean about them again.
Poor CNN. *eye roll*
What's being directed at CNN right now is flat-out mob intimidation https://t.co/zO7E3xb8rN
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 6, 2017
CNN would know ALL ABOUT mob intimidation.
I'm not a trump troll
I recognize/condemn media bullying (via threat to dox an individual American) when I see it
— HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) July 7, 2017
Mob intimidation?
You mean like how a powerful group decides to intimidate someone into doing what they want?#CNNBlackmail
— Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) July 7, 2017
C’mon, CNN just made the guy an offer he couldn’t refuse …
No, its regular people who believe what CNN did was wrong, unprofessional, petty and vindictive.
There are those who will always go too far
— Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) July 7, 2017
Dude, do you have no self-awareness at all?
— William Keane (@largebill68) July 6, 2017
No one ever said these media types excelled in self-awareness.
— John Burtner (@JohnBurtner) July 6, 2017
Exactly.
