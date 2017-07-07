Chris Hayes seems to be a bit concerned about the way the public has reacted to CNN tracking down a private citizen and threatening to expose their information for the world to see if they ever tweet something mean about them again.

Poor CNN. *eye roll*

What's being directed at CNN right now is flat-out mob intimidation https://t.co/zO7E3xb8rN — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 6, 2017

CNN would know ALL ABOUT mob intimidation.

I'm not a trump troll

I recognize/condemn media bullying (via threat to dox an individual American) when I see it — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) July 7, 2017

Mob intimidation? You mean like how a powerful group decides to intimidate someone into doing what they want?#CNNBlackmail — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) July 7, 2017

C’mon, CNN just made the guy an offer he couldn’t refuse …

No, its regular people who believe what CNN did was wrong, unprofessional, petty and vindictive.

There are those who will always go too far — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) July 7, 2017

Dude, do you have no self-awareness at all? — William Keane (@largebill68) July 6, 2017

No one ever said these media types excelled in self-awareness.

Exactly.

