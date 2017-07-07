Anyone all that surprised that Chris Cuomo is defending Linda Sarsour after she called for a Jihad on Trump? He went as far as to pretend Jihad doesn’t mean what we think it means … and totally ignored that whole ‘Holy War’ aspect of the word.

He also completely ignored what else Sarsour said about not assimilating.

Convenient.

Jihad does not mean what many think – but that's beside the point. Is what she says a problem ? https://t.co/sKMPVqldhW — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017

Seriously?

Yes. Yes what she said IS a problem, Chris. This isn’t rocket science and she KNOWS that people in America are going to have one thought when she mentions Jihad, and that ain’t a ‘holy struggle.’

And he knows it.

Crusade does not mean what many think – but that's beside the point. — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 7, 2017

But evil Christians or something.

Bullshit. To a huge portion of world's population jihad equates to justification of violence. You know it has that connotation — plcamp (@plcamp1) July 7, 2017

Of course he does, but he’s on CNN and this is what they do these days – target innocents over memes and defend would-be terrorists …

It certainly can. Is that how she meant it? Does it matter? https://t.co/rHdxvKjvzJ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017

YES IT MATTERS.

Take a breath. I actually know what word means/how taught in different contexts. I am asking for others' opinions. Have one or just bs? https://t.co/kas9NnFBDt — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017

K.

Anyone else think Chris was just trolling at this point?

Jihad is too loaded? No benefit of context? Maybe so. https://t.co/sKMPVqldhW — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017

Maybe so? At this point he was just being disingenuous.

Painfully so.

