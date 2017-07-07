Anyone all that surprised that Chris Cuomo is defending Linda Sarsour after she called for a Jihad on Trump? He went as far as to pretend Jihad doesn’t mean what we think it means … and totally ignored that whole ‘Holy War’ aspect of the word.
He also completely ignored what else Sarsour said about not assimilating.
Convenient.
Jihad does not mean what many think – but that's beside the point. Is what she says a problem ? https://t.co/sKMPVqldhW
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017
Seriously?
Yes. Yes what she said IS a problem, Chris. This isn’t rocket science and she KNOWS that people in America are going to have one thought when she mentions Jihad, and that ain’t a ‘holy struggle.’
And he knows it.
Crusade does not mean what many think – but that's beside the point.
— Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 7, 2017
But evil Christians or something.
Bullshit. To a huge portion of world's population jihad equates to justification of violence. You know it has that connotation
— plcamp (@plcamp1) July 7, 2017
Of course he does, but he’s on CNN and this is what they do these days – target innocents over memes and defend would-be terrorists …
It certainly can. Is that how she meant it? Does it matter? https://t.co/rHdxvKjvzJ
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017
YES IT MATTERS.
Take a breath. I actually know what word means/how taught in different contexts. I am asking for others' opinions. Have one or just bs? https://t.co/kas9NnFBDt
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017
K.
Anyone else think Chris was just trolling at this point?
Jihad is too loaded? No benefit of context? Maybe so. https://t.co/sKMPVqldhW
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2017
Maybe so? At this point he was just being disingenuous.
Painfully so.
