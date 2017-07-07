Pat Sajak didn’t even need to buy a vowel.

Seems CNN just can’t catch a break … especially not from one of our favorite Conservatives who just so happens to be a game-show LEGEND:

"Alexa, turn on CNN. I want to hear the news." "You'll have to pick one or the other." — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 7, 2017

Admit it, when you read this tweet you read it in Alexa’s voice.

OMG I totally read that in her voice! — Nate Matlack (@MatlackNate) July 7, 2017

See!?

Look out, Chuck Woolery.

So not worthy.

Thats it. Never watching Jeopardy again. — Emile Saint Denis (@Emile_StDenis) July 7, 2017

Oh great, here comes the Jeopardy vs. Wheel of Fortune wars.

So much mic drop!

