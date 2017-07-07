Pat Sajak didn’t even need to buy a vowel.
Seems CNN just can’t catch a break … especially not from one of our favorite Conservatives who just so happens to be a game-show LEGEND:
"Alexa, turn on CNN. I want to hear the news." "You'll have to pick one or the other."
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 7, 2017
Admit it, when you read this tweet you read it in Alexa’s voice.
OMG I totally read that in her voice!
— Nate Matlack (@MatlackNate) July 7, 2017
See!?
Look out, Chuck Woolery.
We're not worthy pic.twitter.com/2pEbqcvtKm
— HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) July 7, 2017
So not worthy.
Thats it. Never watching Jeopardy again.
— Emile Saint Denis (@Emile_StDenis) July 7, 2017
Oh great, here comes the Jeopardy vs. Wheel of Fortune wars.
— Girl Gets Grace (@girlgetsgrace) July 7, 2017
So much mic drop!
Related:
Gonna leave a mark! Rob Schneider uses CNN’s own ‘threat’ against them in EPIC slam-tweet
WHOA: Greg Gutfeld LIGHTS UP Cheri Jacobus in back and forth over CNN doxxing Trump meme maker