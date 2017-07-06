Greg Gutfeld made a comment about CNN basically hunting down the guy who created the meme they didn’t like (and then of course hunting down the wrong guy) on July 4.

You know, two days ago?

pretty crazy – a network chases some dude down over a joke. then works him over, and announces all is good unless this dude misbehaves. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 5, 2017

Guess what’s really pretty crazy is someone trolling Greg’s timeline to attack a two-day old tweet …

Guess you thought posting photos of Jewish CNN employees w/ stars of David was super hilarious — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 6, 2017

Huh? Where did Greg say that?

why would i find that hilarious? try to explain using thoughts not emotions. i'll get back to you in a week to see if you've made progress — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

Ouch.

And we get it. Cheri Jacobus was tormented by Trump supporters for months BUT this attack on Gutfeld over a fairly harmless tweet seems bizarre even for her.

Explain why you called his posts a "joke" – just the violent one? But not the one abt Jewish CNN employees? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 6, 2017

What the? Who? Why?

no, i'm asking you why i would find that post hilarious. it's your responsibility to explain your emotional leap, not mine. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

*popcorn*

Joke was your word. Explain why violent and anti-Semitic posts are funny. Not sure why this question is confusing for you. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 6, 2017

Oh boy.

why would i find that hilarious? try to explain using thoughts not emotions. i'll get back to you in a week to see if you've made progress — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

Yeah, we saw this one coming from a mile away …

Then she took it further and started to quote-tweet Greg. Basically people do this when they’re trying to get others to jump into their ‘debate’ and defend them; that or they’re just looking for attention.

The guy he defends posted anti-Semitic unfunny material about CNN Jewish employees. https://t.co/jrc8y48qLu — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 6, 2017

No he didn’t.

wow Cheri. show me where I defended anti-Semitic material. Where? You can't. and you know that. https://t.co/5WFEFObR1E — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

What he said.

Interesting you call anti- Semitic and violent posts "anti CNN". And Greg calls them mere "jokes" — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 6, 2017

you are profoundly dishonest https://t.co/RyjAxffwB9 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

Guess two can play at the quote-tweet game.

you know exactly what you're doing. You know exactly what meme I referred to. but you smear me as a bigot. You're exposed. https://t.co/PcwuuaKgOq — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

Something like that.

ok Cheri, i'll pretend you're stupid not dishonest. It was the wrestling meme. https://t.co/uNjZ4LyYzD https://t.co/oXcM7yF4JQ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

ok Greg, I'll pretend your name-calling & personal attacks are not because you were exposed & can't defend yourself or admit you were wrong https://t.co/httF4EbB7S — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 6, 2017

U accuse me of bigotry, knowing it's a lie. Then u cry about personal attacks? you're as deceitful as U are delusional. You do need help. https://t.co/ICoxiD0VjY — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 6, 2017

Pretty sure this didn’t go the way Cheri thought it would.

