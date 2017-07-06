Even Patricia Heaton (the awesome mom from The Middle!) saw CNN’s actions for what they were, that of a bully trying to silence someone for saying something they didn’t like.

Ignoring news while on vacay, but @KFILE / @CNN threatening to destroy 15-yr-old over gif?! Any shred of cred u may have had is gone 4ever. https://t.co/iQifrjN6w7 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 5, 2017

We still don’t know the age of the person CNN went after (although we do know they had the wrong guy), but Heaton’s point is still valid. How can a media outlet that goes after any one person have any credibility left at all?

Kirsten Powers seems to disagree.

He's not 15 years old + how did someone who posts anti-semitic, racist & anti-gay content become a victim for ppl to rally around? 1/2 https://t.co/SrsQ2kl73c — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

Huh? So is Kirsten saying we should be happy that someone we disagree with is being threatened by the media? Why wouldn’t we rally around anyone who has been attacked?

Don’t think she understands how this whole being an American thing works.

It's not that he's a victim at all, it's that CNN thinks it has the right and the power to be the authority of free speech or lack there of. — David Bromm (@david_bromm) July 6, 2017

Bingo.

I'm Jewish and gay and no one deserves their life turned up-side-down for a political sacrifice no matter what they posted 5 years ago. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2017

And what a slippery slope; who decides what is racist, or misogynistic, or homophobic? Someone in the media decides that you’re a racist so it’s ok to attack and threaten you?

No.

The left has weaponized the media, turning it on people of the "wrong" opinions, time after time. It's led to people getting fired, sued, 1/ — Gordon S (@LibertyEncyclo1) July 6, 2017

Yup.

I'm thinking, like most fair minded ppl, the 'be good or else' line

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 6, 2017

Who died and made the media, God?

People do not have a 'right' to stay anonymous so they can spew their racist, misogynist, homophobic garbage https://t.co/djPSRrqjyg — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

Actually yes, they do. Especially in a world where things you say in social media can get you fired.

"People do not have a 'right' to stay anonymous so they can spew their blasphemous, seditious, anti-monarchical garbage." You 400 years ago — neontaster (@neontaster) July 6, 2017

Okay. Who gets to be the Grand High Inquisitor who determines what’s legitimate and what isn’t? Answer (in a free country): Nobody. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 6, 2017

She doesn’t get it.

So, lead by example, all these unnamed sources that are cited for newsworthy events should be brought to the light. Yes or no? — Jamie Storment (@jamiestorment21) July 6, 2017

D’oh!

Your left wing friends spew garbage anonymously day in and day out. What would you think if Fox pursued and threatened them? https://t.co/47X5HJKWRS — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) July 6, 2017

She’d be melting down crying for their freedom of speech and shaking her fist at Fox News.

