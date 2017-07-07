Wow CNN, we felt this one WAY over here:

CNN is biased,fake,lies,distortions,fake sources & a blackmailer.

I reserve the right to watch your network again should any of that change. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 6, 2017

Not only did Rob slam them for being fake, biased and a blackmailer, he used their own threat against them … ‘reserve the right to watch your network again should any of that change.’

Worthy of a boom or two.

Rob.. you are one of the few outspoken in Hollywood I listen to consistently — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) July 7, 2017

Have to give props to Hollywood types who are brave enough to step outside the progressive bubble and call out their BS. Rob is one of our favorites and has been consistent … check this out:

Not disagreeing with you necessarily here, but what is Fox News then? — Kevin Kugelmas (@KevKugs) July 7, 2017

I think at this point ALL MSM news is suspect. It's almost like Soviet Union Pravda. People begin to rely on word of mouth. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 7, 2017

Absolutely valid. MSM writes for clicks and taps, not necessarily to inform, and Rob didn’t fall for the ‘gotcha’ here and gave an unbiased response about Fox.

That being said though, Fox News is not the issue. Fox didn’t make CNN get their panties in a wad and go after some guy for making a silly meme; all things considered, CNN did this to themselves.

‘Nuff said.

