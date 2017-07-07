This morning, President Trump shook hands with Putin at the G20 Summit …

WAIT! The president shook Putin’s hand?!?! Putin’s?! Seriously shook it?!

Stop the presses!

NEW: First greeting between Trump & Putin at G20 – handshake & pat on the back, via German govt. pic.twitter.com/C5H14eYvYj — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 7, 2017

OMG DID YOU SEE THAT?!?!

1. Putin hacks emails to help Trump 2. Trump LITERALLY gives him a pat on the back https://t.co/zivdr3024Q — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 7, 2017

He patted him on the back. ON THE BACK, PEOPLE.

Aren’t you all totally outraged and freaked out now?

You’ve gotta laugh at these people:

Here it is: The footage of the first Trump-Putin handshake. https://t.co/7wNZVQTC1q pic.twitter.com/xpS5PMut7W — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

Here it is … the big one!

Heh.

Not an expert, this handshake looks pretty wishy-washy. Was hoping for something more macho from both sides https://t.co/vrXp7BAhtJ pic.twitter.com/K7UF1ESBdA — AndrewBuncombe (@AndrewBuncombe) July 7, 2017

Wut?

Here @michaelbirnbaum unpacks the handshake: Trump strode up, arm extended wide, as Putin held his arm closer… https://t.co/U7CmTDBxuj — Thomas Grove (@tggrove) July 7, 2017

Imagine having enough time (and obsession) to frantically watch a handshake just so you can ‘report’ on it.

CNN Sources: working to confirm legitimacy of first Trump/Putin handshake. pic.twitter.com/c9NsChaDDZ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 7, 2017

#HandshakeGate is UPON US!

The reality of the handshake is that it was just a handshake.

From Chancellor Merkel's Facebook: first Trump/Putin handshake earlier today – and a pat on the back. Looks friendly enough. pic.twitter.com/C5wdDDjMTS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 7, 2017

Looks like any other handshake. *shrug*

Oh media, the stupid burns.