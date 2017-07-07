This morning, President Trump shook hands with Putin at the G20 Summit …
WAIT! The president shook Putin’s hand?!?! Putin’s?! Seriously shook it?!
Stop the presses!
NEW: First greeting between Trump & Putin at G20 – handshake & pat on the back, via German govt. pic.twitter.com/C5H14eYvYj
OMG DID YOU SEE THAT?!?!
1. Putin hacks emails to help Trump
2. Trump LITERALLY gives him a pat on the back https://t.co/zivdr3024Q
He patted him on the back. ON THE BACK, PEOPLE.
Aren’t you all totally outraged and freaked out now?
You’ve gotta laugh at these people:
Here it is: The footage of the first Trump-Putin handshake. https://t.co/7wNZVQTC1q pic.twitter.com/xpS5PMut7W
Here it is … the big one!
Heh.
Not an expert, this handshake looks pretty wishy-washy. Was hoping for something more macho from both sides https://t.co/vrXp7BAhtJ pic.twitter.com/K7UF1ESBdA
Wut?
Here @michaelbirnbaum unpacks the handshake: Trump strode up, arm extended wide, as Putin held his arm closer… https://t.co/U7CmTDBxuj
Imagine having enough time (and obsession) to frantically watch a handshake just so you can ‘report’ on it.
CNN Sources: working to confirm legitimacy of first Trump/Putin handshake. pic.twitter.com/c9NsChaDDZ
#HandshakeGate is UPON US!
The reality of the handshake is that it was just a handshake.
From Chancellor Merkel's Facebook: first Trump/Putin handshake earlier today – and a pat on the back. Looks friendly enough. pic.twitter.com/C5wdDDjMTS
Looks like any other handshake. *shrug*
Oh media, the stupid burns.