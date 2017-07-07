This morning, President Trump shook hands with Putin at the G20 Summit …

WAIT! The president shook Putin’s hand?!?! Putin’s?! Seriously shook it?!

Stop the presses!

OMG DID YOU SEE THAT?!?!

Trending

He patted him on the back. ON THE BACK, PEOPLE.

Aren’t you all totally outraged and freaked out now?

You’ve gotta laugh at these people:

Here it is … the big one!

Heh.

Wut?

Imagine having enough time (and obsession) to frantically watch a handshake just so you can ‘report’ on it.

#HandshakeGate is UPON US!

The reality of the handshake is that it was just a handshake.

Looks like any other handshake. *shrug*

Oh media, the stupid burns.

