Some days watching Trump versus the media looks EXACTLY like this gif …

Trump vs Media update pic.twitter.com/ACCacStWeM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 29, 2017

And they’re both DOWN.

That’s it.

Dave won the Internet today … everyone can go home now.

The Internet is now complete. Turn off the lights, Dave. — Cap'n Friendly (@rharper6) June 29, 2017

And lock up, would ya’?

Truly a GIF is worth a 1,000 words. — M J R (@M_J_R_7) June 29, 2017

The media created this mess, that’s what makes the gif funniest of all.

They built Trump up, used him for ratings thinking they could help Hillary beat him, and it bit them in the backside.

Or knocked them out … either way.

Just as long as they both get red-flagged, I'm fine. — BigMan_OnCampus (@BigMan_OnCampus) June 29, 2017

Exactly.

