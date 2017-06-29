Wonder if Jim Acosta is ready to skip all of the smug tweets after everything that was dropped about CNN this week and admit journalists are biased and care more about ratings than the news these days?

I'm old enough to remember when people said we should ignore the tweets. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 29, 2017

Guess not.

Sure, what Trump tweeted was questionable and many on the right (including several senators) spoke out against the president’s behavior. Jim though has no room to make snide comments using the ‘old enough to remember’ joke, and Conservatives were more than happy to let him know WHY.

I'm old enough to remember when news was actually news. — Beau Davidson (@beaudavidson) June 29, 2017

Right?

It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Jim Acosta.

I'm old enough to remember when media was fair and unbiased, Do you??? — Tim Tobin (@Tob_Nator) June 29, 2017

Starting to see where this is headed? Yeah, it didn’t work out the way Jim wanted it to.

The tweets should be televised. Demand it Jim. https://t.co/Zoe7f324u6 — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) June 29, 2017

Wonder if Jim was tweeting this from the back of the press room.

They created a monster.

I'm old enough to remember when people were mature enough to not start childish fights in the first place. — Doofus Alert 🐾 (@doofus_alert) June 29, 2017

It honestly didn’t end well for anyone involved.

You, Jim, are a far left activist charading as a 'journalist'. The jig is up. You credibility has flown… @Acosta #MSM #DishonestMedia — Politically Stripped (@politstrip) June 29, 2017

Especially after all of the videos being dropped about CNN and their credibility.

Heh.

You tweet inappropriately all day long, drama queen. — Stacey Dee (@NYStaceyInTX) June 29, 2017

Really? Im old enough to remember when Journalists were honest and had integrity. Wow…times have changed. — Tony (@irvghostface) June 29, 2017

Wow, they have indeed.

Related:

Chuck Todd to Jim Acosta: Hold my beer! –> NUCLEAR amounts of virtue signaling in ONE tweet

‘Please just stop.’ Ben Sasse subtweets Morning Joe / Trump Twitter-battle (triggers LEFTIES?)