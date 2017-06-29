Chuck Todd is worried for THE CHILDREN! *eye roll*

Anyone with a child under 18 has to be asking themselves, how do I explain the president's actions especially since he faces no consequences — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 29, 2017

Anyone with a child under 18 doesn’t need Chuck Todd or any other member of the media worrying for them or their kiddo.

What a bunch of horse crap.

Maybe Chuck missed the last eight years or so, but there were plenty of embarrassing things Obama did with no consequences that actually AFFECTED children under 18. But sure, tweets are way more worrisome.

But fear not, parents, Chuck and most other news outlets will provide 3 days of non-stop commentary and analysis. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 29, 2017

Yup. This will be their narrative for the next few days, the president’s behavior on TWITTER.

We’d be embarrassed for them if they weren’t so damn annoying.

I don't brain wash my kids politically, so as a *responsible* parent, I answer questions honestly when they ask. And I tell both sides. — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) June 29, 2017

Wait, you mean people still parent? GET OUTTA HERE.

The last president didn't raise my kids and neither does this one. https://t.co/EotUMUEWrL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 29, 2017

The same way he/she had to explain the media's actions prior to Trump since the press used to face zero consequences — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) June 29, 2017

The press has yet to really face any consequences for their actions, but go ahead, tell us more about evil Trump.

Children under 18 shouldn't be on twitter — Detroit Titan Up (@DetTitanUp) June 29, 2017

+1

How do we explain a criminal like HRC made it all the way to pres nominee w/o consequences? Really, let your kids be kids #noPolitics — HIPPA Police (@gritshappen) June 29, 2017

+2

"Questions from the 1990s……" — SMOD'16 (@PaulWDrake) June 29, 2017

Yeah, remember that one Democrat who actually did horrible things in the Oval Office. What was his name again?

Pretty much how I felt the ENTIRE 8 years of Obama, Chuck! https://t.co/xjONxRf5uu — Supreme (@1SG50) June 29, 2017

All things considered, this is a dumb tweet. — Gumby Jack (@jack_gumby) June 29, 2017

‘Nuff said.

