Rob Schneider was right to block Seth Rogen.

Just so everyone knows, I'm NOT a white nationalist, I have NOT been stabbed 9 times, and I DO have health insurance! https://t.co/XgtCWb3nJI — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 23, 2017

The man Seth is making a tasteless joke about is Tony Foreman, who has been in intensive care after he was stabbed nine times following a ‘free speech rally’ on Saturday in Santa Monica, CA.

Apparently the so-called ‘comedian’ thinks he looks like Foreman.

Considering how disgusting the Left has been with Scalise in the hospital and Depp’s comments about assassinating a president, this shouldn’t surprise us.

But ya’ know what, it still does.

He is not alt-right or a white supremacist. He's a good guy with a big heart looking to fight for his country. What's wrong with you dude? — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) June 23, 2017

Psh, you can’t expect Seth to go out of his way and figure out who Foreman really is, or why it’s f’d up for him to make an awful joke about him.

@Sethrogen Im a Latino so he's not a white supremacist. He's a kind person who doesn't discriminate. See him at the hospital and apologize. — Omar Navarro (@PressGop) June 23, 2017

He really should.

But we all know he won’t.

Just so you know, we don't care about you. We certainly aren't concerned with your well being. Oh and you sure as hell aren't funny. — Belle (@MistyPassions) June 23, 2017

Not anymore.

I does look like you. He's just more useful to society than you are. — Barberism (@FloggerBarb) June 23, 2017

Ouch.

Ummm yeahhhh…. you shouldn't do comedy. You're not very good at it. — Sha (@quip1) June 23, 2017

This didn’t come off as funny, it was more mean-spirited and hurtful.

Just insensitive elitist then? Got it. — Joan Martin (@JWMartinGoNoles) June 23, 2017

Something like that.

