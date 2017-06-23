"Mistakes were made in my previous comments…" https://t.co/3nR9wcB024 — David Edward (@_David_Edward) June 23, 2017

GP "I am sorry I got taped saying what I truly believe. I'm sorry America's so ignorant and racist as to be offended by my remarks." — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 23, 2017

Really hard to walk that one back, eh? — David Edward (@_David_Edward) June 23, 2017

GP People tend to remember when you've literally said you wish a political opponent who got shot by one of your team would've died. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 23, 2017

Nothing to see here … just another Democrat spewing violent rhetoric in the wake of the Scalise shooting:

Nebraska Democratic Party Technology Chairman Phil Montag:

"I'm glad he got shot,"

"I wish he was (expletive) dead."https://t.co/TFaOPF6zxa — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 23, 2017

More:

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – A Nebraska Democratic Party official is now in hot water. An audio recording was posted on YouTube Thursday with Phil Montag, a technology chairman, voicing how glad he was that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., got shot last week at a GOP baseball practice. Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb confirmed to FOX 42 News Thursday it was really his voice. “His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I’m glad he got shot,” said Montag in the audio recording. Montag is now looking for a new job; Kleeb let him go after the recording became public.

Probably a good call. Though Montag insists that when he said “I wish he was f*cking dead,” he didn’t, like, really mean it:

Montag said the recording that was posted on the Internet on Wednesday night was a snippet that misrepresented what he said was a conversation of 30 minutes or an hour.

Yeah, OK. Take a listen — it’s as bad as you think:

So, at least Nebraska’s Democratic Party saw fit to take action after Montag’s remarks were made public. But really, this should be a national story, no?

Every reporter is going to ask every Democrat in DC about the comments of the Democrat in Nebraska, right? 😂 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2017

I can't wait for the media to get Democrats in DC on the record about this comment. I'm sure they will keep asking until they answer. LOL https://t.co/GbXXrnbEFM — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2017

Go to work media. Start asking every Democrat in DC if they agree or condemn. Don't forget jr staffers also. https://t.co/6ILarsBh2Z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2017

Get the interns to weigh in on this.

"I wish he was f***ing dead!" Time for every Democrat to be asked about this, right media? Those are the rules. https://t.co/Ud0txakeps — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2017

After all, by the standards Democrats apply to Republicans, Montag was basically speaking on behalf of the entire Democratic Party and deserves to be condemned by every single Democratic politician.

Let's sit back and imagine the shitstorm if this dude was a Republican and Scalise was a Democrat. https://t.co/Miz8xtBaIQ — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2017

In the interest of fairness, here’s a good one to start with:

Let's get Liz Warren on the record about this asap. After all, she just accused GOP of trafficking in "blood money" & killing ppl for greed. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2017

***

