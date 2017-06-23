Nothing to see here … just another Democrat spewing violent rhetoric in the wake of the Scalise shooting:

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – A Nebraska Democratic Party official is now in hot water. An audio recording was posted on YouTube Thursday with Phil Montag, a technology chairman, voicing how glad he was that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., got shot last week at a GOP baseball practice. Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb confirmed to FOX 42 News Thursday it was really his voice.

“His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I’m glad he got shot,” said Montag in the audio recording.

 Montag is now looking for a new job; Kleeb let him go after the recording became public.

Probably a good call. Though Montag insists that when he said “I wish he was f*cking dead,” he didn’t, like, really mean it:

Montag said it was not a death threat and that he did not wish Scalise had died.

“Like every decent American I am saddened and horrified by the shooting of Congressman Scalise,” Montag said by email. “I do not and did not wish for his death. I am hopeful that the entirety of the original, unedited recording will emerge so we can get to the truth of the matter.”

Montag said the recording that was posted on the Internet on Wednesday night was a snippet that misrepresented what he said was a conversation of 30 minutes or an hour.

Yeah, OK. Take a listen — it’s as bad as you think:

So, at least Nebraska’s Democratic Party saw fit to take action after Montag’s remarks were made public. But really, this should be a national story, no?

After all, by the standards Democrats apply to Republicans, Montag was basically speaking on behalf of the entire Democratic Party and deserves to be condemned by every single Democratic politician.

In the interest of fairness, here’s a good one to start with:

‘Blood money’? A week after Scalise shooting, Elizabeth Warren dials up the violent rhetoric

