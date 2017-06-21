An intern? A whole story on a mouthy…intern? Why don't people hold the media in higher regard? It's a real mystery. https://t.co/Zx4rjbhztF — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 21, 2017

Stop the presses! Mediaite has a damning new scoop on GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. OK, the scoop isn’t really on Tom Cotton, but they want it to be:

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tom Cotton Intern Calls British 'Faggots' and Paul Ryan a 'Cuck' in Audio Recording https://t.co/64CjmEPqNl pic.twitter.com/ZkYgUgtN0D — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 21, 2017

My latest for @Mediaite: Sen. Tom Cotton's Intern Calls British 'Faggots' and Paul Ryan a 'Cuck' in Audio Recording https://t.co/oN5JMwDa9V pic.twitter.com/vhW08qPKc8 — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) June 21, 2017

So, Tom Cotton wasn’t actually on record as saying this stuff … but an intern was?

You wrote an article about an intern? — Perellis Maine (@twelvenot12) June 21, 2017

Who cares what an intern says? Literally dozens of them rotate through Senate offices every season. This shouldn’t be news. — Ian H. Gray (@IanHGray) June 21, 2017

It got me to click on the article. Before I realized "oh, Intern??" Who gives an eff? — (⊙_☉) (@DanielJeyn) June 21, 2017

when I first quickly scanned the headline, I misread that Cotton himself had said it. And I'm sure I'm not the only one. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 21, 2017

Must be a slow news day. Interns on Capitol Hill don't always reflect the opinions of the members politics. Y'all suck for reporting this. — Wakanda Tour Guide (@ToureDeTrap) June 21, 2017

Mediaite was kind enough to withhold the full name of “Nate” the intern “just to keep his name clean from any future employer’s Google search.” They had no such qualms about putting Cotton’s name out there.

Oh, and as Mediaite acknowledges at the end of their exposé, “Nate” is no longer working for Cotton:

No longer an intern. This is a bad Tweet intended to injure a Republican Senator who did nothing wrong. https://t.co/wt3vcFbFzg — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 21, 2017

That’s exactly what it is.

Nice garbage slanderous post naming Cotton and leaving out the name of the offender, you third rate hack. https://t.co/ZgsUV3KIpN — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 21, 2017

I can't even begin to adequately express how much bullshit this is. Name the guy or don't write it at all. — Terry Taylor (@theterrytaylor) June 21, 2017

Why not name the offender instead of Cotton? Trying to imply he's complicit, wanted click bait? Do better — MDBurgos (@MDBurgos1) June 21, 2017

So @mediaite has an intern in a Senate office spewing. They protect his identity & name the Senator. This is craven. https://t.co/J4sM07oFnV — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 21, 2017

totally explicable. It's a hit on Tom Cotton, because, you know, @mediaite is garbage. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 21, 2017

I can blame you for running that garbage story, you fifth-rate excuse for a useless hack, you waste of infinite Internet space. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 21, 2017