Stop the presses! Mediaite has a damning new scoop on GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. OK, the scoop isn’t really on Tom Cotton, but they want it to be:

So, Tom Cotton wasn’t actually on record as saying this stuff … but an intern was?

Trending

Mediaite was kind enough to withhold the full name of “Nate” the intern “just to keep his name clean from any future employer’s Google search.” They had no such qualms about putting Cotton’s name out there.

Oh, and as Mediaite acknowledges at the end of their exposé, “Nate” is no longer working for Cotton:

That’s exactly what it is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: internPaul RyanTom Cotton