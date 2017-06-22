So they've learned from the Scalise shooting https://t.co/AhRiwXpgP9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2017

Welcome to the Age of Toned-Down Rhetoric. Let’s give the Dems a chance to show us how this is gonna work:

Dem Senator: Senate GOP Health Care Bill ‘More Evil’ Than House Version https://t.co/sDSVroEkZ4 pic.twitter.com/E3gPZK2iF1 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 22, 2017

Oh.

Guess Elizabeth Warren didn’t, either:

I’ve read the Republican “health care” bill. This is blood money. They’re paying for tax cuts with American lives. pic.twitter.com/298DLguNiM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 22, 2017

What a difference a week makes. Or … not.

Remember when you felt bad about Steve Scalise, @SenWarren? For that moment? https://t.co/czvdkcaee7 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 22, 2017

It was just a week ago that Steve Scalise was shot and there were loud cries for better political discourse. Enter @SenWarren… https://t.co/aDFnVlmzyB — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) June 22, 2017

"Blood money"? uhhh, in case you've contracted amnesia, someone tried to take out 20 GOPers last week you crazy, rancid, irresponsible bitch https://t.co/sGhdi29IXh — lauren (@LilMissRightie) June 22, 2017

Same as it ever was.

Senator Warren gets it. You can be above the fray OR you can dive into the fray with the sharpest stick you can find. Not both. https://t.co/ToAx1Jhlj8 — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) June 22, 2017

The new era of civil rhetoric is going well https://t.co/f2dAvIQMVV — Mat (@sunnyright) June 22, 2017

The bipartisan congressional agreement to tone down rhetoric post-baseball shooting really lasted long. https://t.co/536Hnsl9ya — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) June 22, 2017

So toning down rhetoric lasted about three seconds. https://t.co/Ha0bADHPH4 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 22, 2017

so much for toning down the rhetoric 👌🏼 — Will Nye (@willfnye) June 22, 2017

"blood money " I thought the left was going to tone down the rhetoric? — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) June 22, 2017

Last week a BernieBro shoots & almost murders GOP members. Instead of reflecting on their rhetoric, dems double down on it. Irresponsible. https://t.co/t7BnOFHnTl — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 22, 2017

Dems for months: "GOP will murder your family. Dem shoots up GOP baseball game. Dems one week later: "GOP is going to murder your family." — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 22, 2017

So much for a reasonable debate. — Scott Knittle (@ScottKnittle) June 22, 2017

So….where is the lecture on this kind of rhetoric being dangerous? https://t.co/4VORCvUXjt — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 22, 2017

The media should be all over this.

Hi @daveweigel… long time ready first time caller. I have questions. pic.twitter.com/F0bF84lW65 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2017

Saying republicans are evil people paying for their plan with blood money is fine, but your Ossoff jokes were over the line. — BT (@back_ttys) June 22, 2017

Warren is literally telling people that Republicans are deliberately trying to *kill* them. How many reporters will pressure her on it? — Mat (@sunnyright) June 22, 2017

Good thing it wasn't a former intern for a Republican Senator saying this, otherwise it'd be a big story https://t.co/ACyedFqcMw — Mat (@sunnyright) June 22, 2017

Ah, OK. So we can look forward to not hearing about this, then. So much to look forward to in the days to come!

You've got to stop telling people Republicans are trying to kill them. You've seen the damage that's caused, right? — MorningInAmerica (@oldhickory49) June 22, 2017

I look forward to Senator Warren being shocked the next time a leftist shoots Republicans. https://t.co/f2dAvJ8okv — Mat (@sunnyright) June 22, 2017

More Democrat shooters on the way… https://t.co/RhARJ2uSOV — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2017

If anyone on the GOP side is threatened (or worse) by any of your voters, you need to resign. You're *everything* that's wrong w/politics. https://t.co/sGhdi29IXh — lauren (@LilMissRightie) June 22, 2017

Wait, wait … Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. After all:

Look guys, it's important that we don't act like liberals are inciting violence when it's just the actions of a few crazies. https://t.co/VL0hkP44PT — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2017

***

