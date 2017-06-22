A little over a week ago, an unnamed source told CNN that President Trump, during lunch with Republican senators, had called the health care reform bill passed by the House “mean.” Not surprisingly, Democrats picked up on that report and ran with it, and on Thursday, they rushed to declare the Senate’s offering not just mean, but meaner.

Trump reportedly called the House health care plan "mean," and now, Democrats are calling the Senate bill "meaner" https://t.co/Vm3mvBRVpx pic.twitter.com/SPbPv5j0Sb — CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2017

The @SenateGOP healthcare repeal bill is now public. It's not "mean" like Pres. Trump called the House bill. It's MEANER. pic.twitter.com/t6iY2R6Tz0 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 22, 2017

President Trump called the House healthcare bill, "mean." The @SenateGOP came out with their plan today. It's not mean. It's meaner. pic.twitter.com/LYhoO5zr6e — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 22, 2017

President Trump said the House version of #TrumpCare is “mean.” The Senate bill is meaner. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) June 22, 2017

That’s a great idea; they totally should be.

Senate Republican #HealthcareBill isn't just mean, it's cruel — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 22, 2017

Whoa, somebody hold this guy back … cruel? Well, that’s still a step above Sen. Chris Murphy declaring it “evil.”

Albert Brooks weighed in with what sounds kind of like a joke, albeit with a body count.

Senate finally unveils health care bill. Three people drop dead just reading it. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 22, 2017

Could it get worse than that? How about … genocidal? Maybe the progressive celebrities with huge Twitter fan bases aren’t going that far, but some of their followers are. Rachel Maddow’s account retweeted some of the sit-ins and protests going on Thursday.

Oklahoma City — Senator Lankford's office… https://t.co/m8E4cM8wtt — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 22, 2017

Sit-in for Healthcare .@SenatorLankford's OKC office. Toddlers to seniors, we ALL need care! pic.twitter.com/jcPL0SFdAg — Indivisible Oklahoma (@IndivisibleOK) June 21, 2017

This is very close to genocide . If not genocide . There's more than one way to kill people. — Vickie Kasper (@VickieKasper) June 22, 2017

Reliable progressive tool George Takei agreed with Sen. Tim Kaine that the Senate bill wasn’t just mean, but cruel.

Senate #Trumpcare bill phases out Medicaid kicking millions off their healthcare while cutting taxes for the wealthy. Not just mean, cruel. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 22, 2017

And highly recessionary. Millions of elderly will be forced to sell their homes, driving down the housing market & add burden to their kids. — So-called Dave (@DavidWetherell) June 22, 2017

So what happen to elderly w/o family.. because nursing homes will also disappear w/out funding. That's Genocide to sick & elderly.. — CJ Plumb (@antiquelove1234) June 22, 2017

They will die most likely. Which is the plan for legal genocide. — Faye (@golferone) June 22, 2017

GOP is a Fascist cult Their healthcare proposal is the beginning of their Final Solution for poor and vulnerable people in America — martin stein (@fuertecorazon) June 22, 2017

Any other votes for the Democrats to drop the silly “mean and meaner” schtick and go right for “genocidal”?

Looks like the Senate bill could effectively phase out Medicaid *entirely.* via @imillhiser https://t.co/o9uemxuB2b pic.twitter.com/gxEDIIaw1N — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) June 22, 2017

Unspeakably so. It's basically genocide by legal means — Fishbones (@Fishbones2017) June 22, 2017

They cannot do this. THEY CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO DO THIS! AMERICANS. WILL. DIE. THEY WANT AMERICANS TO DIE! — (((Daniel Geduld))) (@DanielGeduld) June 22, 2017

GOP so-called health care bill INSTITUTIONALIZES GENOCIDE against the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. And U R PROUD OF THAT? — Legal Eagle (@legaleagle574) June 22, 2017

This bill isn't just "mean." This bill is immoral. The GOP is planning passive genocide. https://t.co/bWaoLlkjP8 — Radicalized (@HighlinePatriot) June 22, 2017

The Senate "healthcare" bill amts to genocide of the poor, sick/disabled and elderly. Is that what we want to be known for? — Annie M (@NorForestCat) June 22, 2017

@GOP GENOCIDE BILL – make REPUBLICANS own their intent to cause poor, elderly, & disabled to suffer & DIE! This is MURDER by GENOCIDE! — Sheila Humphries (@sheilafaye01_g) June 22, 2017

Trump, Pence, turtle face McConnell and Ryan need to go…..now. Time to get some impeachment proceedings going. This is a genocide bill! — Melissa Gallagher (@Vishiia) June 22, 2017

It is a planned genocide bill.

And we know it https://t.co/6g709Xy0Am — Linda Quest (@windmillcharger) June 22, 2017

Language matters. The Senate Death Panel released their plans for a genocide today. #HealthcareBill #ACHA #Trumpcare — Jeremy Puma (@Pumaculture) June 22, 2017

Genocide = deliberate killing of a group of people in society: GOP health bill does that & proves GOP hates the poor https://t.co/wwfB3wx30P — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) June 21, 2017

It's official. Senate leaders committing genocide with children and poor #HealthcareBill + middle class losing affordable healthcare. #USA — Malvina Hoffman (@didihoffman4) June 22, 2017

I wish all Senate GOP who proposed this genocide of a health-care bill fall over and drop dead. I'm sorry that's how I feel! — Carol B. (@westsiderepert) June 22, 2017

If the Senate Republicans repeal Obamacare & cut Medicaid, we must call it what it actually is: GENOCIDE — Michael McClead (@MichaelMcClead) June 22, 2017

* * *

Related: