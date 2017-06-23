Well then, this is disconcerting.

From last week not long after Scalise had been shot by a lunatic for being a Republican, when his prognosis was still unknown:

if a few old ass conservative white men have to die in order to get the gun control issue discussed then I'm willing to take that risk. — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) June 14, 2017

Huh, that’s not nice.

Admit it, no one is surprised that this Marcella Arguello ‘person’ is a writer for Bill Nye (via her bio) and has a blue check from Twitter. A conservative would be suspended indefinitely for saying something like this, but Twitter verifies her.

Tells us so much.

"If 'X' has to die in order to get what I want, that's cool. As long as I get to decide what 'X' is." — The Beer Refreshing (@HammsLager) June 23, 2017

This whole new line of activism is scary stuff, but don’t worry, the Left assures us they’re not trying to incite violence against the Right.

But the Left isn't trying to incite violence, don't you know? https://t.co/UpEd5o0O9Z — Ian Essling (@ianessling) June 23, 2017

See?

While some on the thread defended her (we can’t make this up), others were ready to unfollow her and shared photos of Scalise and his family.

Here are Steve Scalise's children, how do you think they'd react to this statement? pic.twitter.com/E3oUGhK167 — Hawky_91745 (@dleos91745) June 15, 2017

He's only alive because there were armed good guys right there when it happened. Anti-gun nuts have trouble with logic. — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) June 23, 2017

She forgets this part.

Conveniently.

Ohhhhhh, the psycho wants us to know she's "edgy". pic.twitter.com/OaTBhCV9FZ — SMOD'16 (@PaulWDrake) June 23, 2017

She’s wearing a baseball cap and everything.

Super edgy.

Bunch of "old ass conservative white" WOMEN out here. Come and take it — Mimi (@mimimayes13) June 23, 2017

What she said.

FYI – seeing/hearing people be targeted for their beliefs is EXACTLY why I am pro-gun and carry one. I won't be a sitting duck for liberals. — Chris Miller (@c__miller) June 23, 2017

They don’t get it, by threatening the Right they remind us why it’s more important than EVER to be diligent and stay armed.

Sorry not sorry.

Related:

‘I wish he was f*cking dead!’ Neb. Dem official shuns civil discourse after Scalise shooting