And they say the Right is cruel.

Lefties going full "Dead Husband Truther" on @mkhammer in a creepy, sociopathic attempt to disprove a true Obamacare horror story. 😳 https://t.co/w0GYpHMW2T — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2017

Luckily, I'm ENTP, which is basically the "Come at me, bro" of personalities. So suck it, haters. I'll crush you & be happy doing it. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

Mary Katharine Ham has been sharing her story to prove what a NIGHTMARE Obamacare has been for thousands (millions) of families across the country, no matter how painful it has been for her.

So it’s no surprise the Left would go after her FOR it to protect their beloved Messiah’s legacy, Obamacare.

Oh boy, @mkhammer is on @CNN to make up more #bovinefeces on her anecdotal Healthcare.Too dumb 2 realize #trumpcare is giving her a leopard. — mythicalLIBERALmedia (@usidiocracy2016) June 22, 2017

A leopard? Why is this the first we’ve heard of a leopard!?

Um, we did not talk about healthcare BUT I AM PSYCHED TO FIND OUT I'M GETTING A LEOPARD! https://t.co/IW9tLT1Ru3 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 22, 2017

what the hell, no leopard for me???? — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) June 22, 2017

Right?

My prediction was wrong, I can admit– figured that's why he brought you on;if I post every bs claim you've said on air will you admit same? — mythicalLIBERALmedia (@usidiocracy2016) June 22, 2017

You are more than welcome to post every health care claim I've made on air, as they're true; my '09 predictions as well. Have at it! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 22, 2017

She’s right, you know.

Troll started babbling about numbers and facts, which were wrong and boring so we’re not sharing them (if you’d like to be bored to tears all of these tweets are still available).

Here’s where it got nasty, the troll brought in her late husband …

So why did she marry a federal employee? — mythicalLIBERALmedia (@usidiocracy2016) June 22, 2017

Umm … because she loved him.

What is actually wrong w you? My story is real. I know it bothers you to hear it. Your #s are consistently wrong & you're consistently awful https://t.co/8eaVU8wPph — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 22, 2017

Perhaps you'd like our most recent tax returns (pretty complicated bc they're estate taxes), a marriage cert and a death cert? https://t.co/ArjwgMRE6m — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 22, 2017

'It's not cool when it happens to me!' Says the folks who invented Jade Helm, tolerated Sandy Hook nuts and thought that Obama was a demon — Soopervillain (@soopervillain) June 23, 2017

Wha?

Yeah, you double down on this. https://t.co/qBV48bPSfS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

What's important to you, @soopervillain, is piling on an attack of my late husband regardless of the facts bc it makes you feel good. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

He was an Obama WH employee, God rest his soul. Does that suggest to you that I MIGHT NOT BE EXACTLY WHAT THE F YOU'RE SMEARING ME AS? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

We so love this lady.

It shouldn't take citing his politics to tap into your humanity, but I suspect it does. You may wanna work on that. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

Typical progressive, only cares about people who might agree with them.

You not only don't have "utmost" sympathy, you have none. You don't get to pat yourself on the back while kicking a widow in the teeth. https://t.co/9EC8D8zwZ9 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

Come at me, bro. Did. I. Stutter? #thatkindofnight — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2017

No ma’am, you did not. And trolls better recognize.