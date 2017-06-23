Go ahead Lefties, tell us more about how you’re NOT trying to incite violence against the Right.

No seriously, we totally believe you.

Awful.

We imagine Stu (another of the blue check dbag crew) thinks this cartoon is somehow meaningful and funny … even after a Republican was almost killed last week based on rhetoric that wasn’t even quite this vile.

It’s to a point where we’re not sure the Left is capable of being civil with anyone who dares disagree with them; this violent rhetoric is truly scary.

I have to assume that's Steve Scalise's blood, right? And the knife taken from his leftist attacker or something? — TheOnceandFutureKing (@Mattfobrien) June 23, 2017

Nice try but no …

No, that's MM separating 20 million peple from their health care. I hope one of them is you. — jeffrey ford (@jeffreyford8) June 23, 2017

Classy.

WHY do they insist on pushing a lie? Do they not understand that insurance isn’t being stripped from ANYONE? That all they want to do is stop forcing people to buy things or face punishment via tax from the gov?

This level of ignorance and hatred is deliberate.

Stu: Got this from Twitter. Don't know the origin, but I think the idea is to share it far and wide. And, of course, call and write Senators — jeffrey ford (@jeffreyford8) June 23, 2017

Call and write your senators, but don’t instigate violence against them.

FFS people.

