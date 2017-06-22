Good news.

The Senate just released its version of Trumpcare: no surprise, it “defunds” Planned Parenthood & threatens care for millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/1B1HLuMa2G — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 22, 2017

Look how she puts the word ‘defunds’ in scare quotes. Her fearmongering knows NO limits – at least she didn’t say it threatens HEALTHcare for millions.

Slashing Medicaid and blocking millions from getting care at PP will be devastating. And they call that✌️”#BetterCare”✌️? — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 22, 2017

Gosh, babies not being slaughtered out of convenience sounds like better care to most SANE Americans with a soul, Cecile.

Trumpcare would strip insurance from millions, force moms back to work shortly after giving birth, and reduce access to birth control. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 22, 2017

Actually what it does is stop forcing Americans from paying for insurance they can’t afford, which is very different from stripping it away.

Progressives are such shameless LIARS.

If #BetterCare is their idea of a bill with heart, women should have fear struck in theirs. Call your senators NOW: https://t.co/6qLrPBrprQ — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 22, 2017

Thinking Cecile should PROBABLY stay away from mentioning ANY body parts when she tweets.

Seriously, you made $957k last year. You don't care about women. You care about getting paid. https://t.co/8lQIcrR2Au — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 22, 2017

Holy cow! Who paid that?! Oh wait … we did.

Dammit.

you just donated a million bucks to a congressional candidate raise your own money — Razor (@hale_razor) June 22, 2017

Oh yeah, and that little Ossoff tidbit. If they can afford to drop nearly a million dollars into a campaign they most certainly do NOT need tax dollars.

Period the end.

Maybe if @PPact didnt donate millions to the @DNC they would be able pay their own bills. Start doing mammograms and provide real healthcare — Chris (@okflowtester) June 22, 2017

Ya’ think?

Stop donating millions to the Democrats and youll have plenty of money. PP is a money laundering operation for Democrats. Sickening. — Sean Sovereign (@RiteyIndependnt) June 22, 2017

Wow Cecile, people are really calling you guys out on your bullspit.

We love it.

You spend millions of tax payer dollars lobbying and supporting/buying politicians, why should I have to pay for that?🤔 — The Derp State (@LennyGhoul) June 22, 2017

You shouldn’t.

We shouldn’t.

Time to defund Planned Parenthood.

Heard the funds were being redirected to clinics/facilities that actually do pre-natal care. We're all for that, aren't we? #DoItForTheKids — dr. yvette (@_CosmicGirl) June 22, 2017

Sounds good. Of course Cecile and the other abort-ghouls don’t really care about prenatal care or children, it’s all about how many abortions they can provide (and reportedly how many baby parts they can sell).

Why is a taxpayer funded org donating $750k to a political candidate? — 🇺🇸Parabellum🇺🇸 (@e30ben) June 22, 2017

Good question.

#DefundPP

