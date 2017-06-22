Well then.

ALERT: Rand Paul says he and three other GOP senators will issue statement shortly announcing opposition to bill as written. — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 22, 2017

Here is the statement:

NEWS: Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson issue a joint statement saying they're "not ready to vote for" the health care bill. pic.twitter.com/LFrxCa2zYm — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 22, 2017

Gosh, ya’ think? Republicans ran on the promise of repealing OCare, not putting a new coat of paint on it and calling it Trumpcare. Americans need real help, not some health care bill they rushed through the Senate so Trump could say they got it done.

Stand firm, senators.