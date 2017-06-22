Oh look. The GOP released their healthcare bill a few hours ago BUT somehow, someway Nancy Pelosi was not only able to read all of it BUT was online sending crappy tweets about it.

She musta had a V8.

Calling #Trumpcare a #HealthcareBill is absurd. It’s nothing more than a massive tax cut for the rich on the backs of working families. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 22, 2017

That or she A) didn’t really read the bill or B) would hate whatever the Senate put together.

Weird right?

Weird, it's pretty much Obamacare https://t.co/V9uMc5TkuN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2017

Pretty much.

There are even four senators who aren’t willing to vote on the bill just yet because it doesn’t do ENOUGH to repeal Obamacare.

So is Nancy admitting that Obamacare was just a massive tax increase? Heh.

That too.

ha ha ha ha….was that a prerecorded message? — Ó Scolaid Òg (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) June 22, 2017

It totally was, someone on her social media team wrote that crap tweet weeks ago.

Let's face it. The bill could send ice cream to children with cancer and your tweet would be the same. Because you're so resist-y. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 22, 2017

The bill could have supported single-payer healthcare and she’d STILL be complaining because it came from the GOP; she’s just that partisan.

I guess we'll have to pass the bill to see what's in the bill, eh? PS: YOUR record on HC bills = ZERO credibility.https://t.co/HUg7BtSarB — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 22, 2017

Heh.

Wow. Letting the rich keep more of the income that THEY GENERATE. That is evil. Meanwhile, U&C charges for 1 mth of generic Ambien is $125!! — DizzyBritches (@BelmarCPA) June 22, 2017

That bugged us too – it’s a bad thing for Americans who earn their money to want to keep more of it?

And speaking of Obamacare:

This working family's premiums doubled, $6,300/$13,000 deductible,

Doctors out of network,

Obamacare is imploding,

And Dems r obstructing. — Leaving California (@kathrynmc6) June 22, 2017

Ouch.

You read that pretty quick. I thought there was no time to look over. You are either lying or making it up as you go along. — Mark Barnard (@markbuc47) June 22, 2017

Both.

Says the fool who passed ObamaCare without reading it! I refuse to believe she even read it.Sit down Nancy you're a failure #HealthcareBill https://t.co/HI3eHUbO6m — MichelleMercedes💬 (@ihartchelle) June 22, 2017

Boom.

