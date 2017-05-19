STANDBY FOR BREAKING NEWS ON CNN. — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) May 19, 2017

First it was the New York Times with a report that President Trump called former FBI Director James Comey a “nut job.” Then came the Washington Post with a report that a current White House official is a “significant person of interest” in the FBI’s Russia investigation. Then came McClatchy with their anonymous sources saying the FBI is now investigating a possible WH “cover-up.”

And now we have CNN reporting that the White House is beginning to research impeachment procedures, just in case:

CNN Breaking News: White House Officials are researching impeachment procedures should that become a possibility. — Yashar (@yashar) May 19, 2017

CNN reporting White House lawyers are conducting "informal" review of impeachment procedures "out of an abundance of caution." — Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) May 19, 2017

From CNN:

But lawyers in the White House counsel’s office have consulted experts in impeachment during the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings would work, a person briefed on the matter told CNN.

Update. The White House denies the report:

A White House official tells me that @CNN reporting that WH counsel is looking into impeachment procedures is "FALSE" — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) May 19, 2017

