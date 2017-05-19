Throw another log on the fire:

Trending

Has Donald Trump landed yet?

Just when you thought the plot couldn’t get any thicker.

Will this search for evidence of collusion between Team Trump and Russia be more successful than so many others have been? Stay tuned to see how this one turns out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cover-upDonald Trumpelectionelection interferenceMcClatchyRod RosensteinRussia