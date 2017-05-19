SWING and a miss! This ‘collusion’ update is guaranteed to frustrate Trump-triggered Dems

Posted at 12:17 pm on May 19, 2017 by Doug P.

Many Democrats, led by Rep. Maxine Waters and others, have all but impeached President Trump (in their heads) based only on accusations of collusion with Russia. However, when it comes to actual evidence, those who would like the president impeached are so far hearing only news that’s sure to disappoint them. Yesterday was no different, as noted by National Review’s Jim Geraghty:

There’s certainly no shortage of accusations, but when it comes to actual evidence the Dems’ efforts are coming up way short.








