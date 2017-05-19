As Twitchy told you, the New York Times dropped yet another “bombshell” this afternoon, this time reporting that Trump told Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak he felt relieved after firing “nut job” James Comey because he no longer felt “great pressure.” The White House did not dispute the report.

Within minutes of the NYT’s story going out, the Washington Post dropped a bombshell of their own:

As was the case with the NYT’s story, this report is already generating a lot of chatter. Though for what it’s worth, here’s attorney Ken White’s, aka @Popehat, take:

Also:

The White House quickly issued a statement:

The NYT and WaPo seem to be doing a pretty good job of keeping the White House busy.

Today’s been a good day for the two media outlets:

At least somebody’s having a good Friday …

Adorable.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

