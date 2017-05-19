Bombshell o’clock comes early on Friday so that reporters can get a jump on the weekend
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 19, 2017
Happy Friday, everybody:
LATEST NYT BOMBSHELL: https://t.co/Mupyl76wgA
— Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) May 19, 2017
New York Times: Trump told Kremlin operatives he fired Comey, in part, to impede the Russia probe. https://t.co/gNSpcq5CH5 pic.twitter.com/gqnGjRKilD
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 19, 2017
Oh boy.https://t.co/B486o4KyOk pic.twitter.com/47DCVuVrC0
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2017
According to “an American official”?
I'd like to know what "an American official" is. https://t.co/T5hyP5prWX
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 19, 2017
OK, well, for what it’s worth, Sean Spicer reportedly “did not dispute the account”:
New York Times: Sean Spicer did not dispute the account https://t.co/OxCWj6xtJM pic.twitter.com/S5nd7PHViM
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2017
Hmmm.
This could mean a few things, but the likeliest interpretation is not good at all for the White House. pic.twitter.com/tY1UTZCJoR
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2017
Sean Spicer reacting to the Times https://t.co/OmibdUUlli pic.twitter.com/QbBUTbQ44U
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 19, 2017
Spicer’s response to the Times report does not dispute the paper’s version of events: pic.twitter.com/5FpURFPOF8
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2017
Well anyway, if the New York Times was trying to generate some buzz … mission accomplished.
This is another one of those *HOLY CRAP* moments. This is dangerous territory.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 19, 2017
In any event, one thing’s for sure:
Trump should have told the Russians "I'll have more flexibility after the election"
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 19, 2017
Ha!