President Trump announcing he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord has caused some head explosions on the Left, and Michael Moore is among those showing a flair for the dramatic:

Trending

Moore’s officially…

Bingo!

Maybe Moore will team up with Tom Steyer to charge Trump with a “traitorous act of war.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ParisAgreementClimate changeDonald Trumpglobal warmingMichael Moore