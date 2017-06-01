Sure, let's take these people seriously. https://t.co/suqToQ0TMF
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 1, 2017
At about 3 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden, President Trump will announce his decision about possibly pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord that former President Obama entered via executive agreement. Billionaire Dem backer and climate change alarmist Tom Steyer is beside himself, and has some serious charges in mind if Trump does pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement:
If Trump pulls the US out of the #ParisAgreement he will be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Qjgxm4fELp
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) May 29, 2017
And how would Steyer get that done exactly?
I'm not seeing an actual traitorous act of war crime he would be committing cited anywhere in your statement. Weird. https://t.co/6DhE839zAt
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2017
Yeah, it's in the globalism clause of the Constitution.
Stupid this thick gives me a headache. https://t.co/SLppsNfDUj
— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 1, 2017
So, you'll be taking up arms against the President? If it's a "traitorous act of war," don;t you have to? Or are you a sad drama queen?
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 1, 2017
The Left has officially lost it.
Withdrawing from a non-binding agreement w/ zero legal authority is a "traitorous act of war?" Bless your heart. https://t.co/2kwStjrLT4
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 1, 2017
This guy's a looney toon. The Paris Agreement isn't "essential" for anything, as even Obama's EPA conceded. https://t.co/kPoQDQLJ5o
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 1, 2017
Words like "treason" and "war" have actual, real-life meanings https://t.co/eFAJXcGTQI
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 1, 2017
"Traitorous?" This is why I hate everything to do with talking about climate change. https://t.co/NcFMKSFB4k
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 1, 2017
Words actually mean things.
— PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 1, 2017
Words are great when they don't mean anything. https://t.co/px44npa9GX
— (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) June 1, 2017
You seem like an insufferable douchebag https://t.co/FF4o9UUIM4
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 1, 2017
Major Democratic donor either calls for armed uprising against U.S. government, or doesn't mean this. https://t.co/bLMOnICYsq
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2017
It traitorous to commit OUR dollars to something so inconsequential.
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 1, 2017
Speaking of traitors, why did you invest in Geotech Oil..one of largest oilfield service companies in Russia? https://t.co/FwG4Y7KgW3 https://t.co/WLDqOGKIB3
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 1, 2017
You're out of your mind, but most people know that already.
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 1, 2017
Tom Steyer's statement on the US Leaving the Paris Agreement: pic.twitter.com/2B9ZW98KgL
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) June 1, 2017