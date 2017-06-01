At about 3 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden, President Trump will announce his decision about possibly pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord that former President Obama entered via executive agreement. Billionaire Dem backer and climate change alarmist Tom Steyer is beside himself, and has some serious charges in mind if Trump does pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement:

If Trump pulls the US out of the #ParisAgreement he will be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Qjgxm4fELp — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) May 29, 2017

And how would Steyer get that done exactly?

I'm not seeing an actual traitorous act of war crime he would be committing cited anywhere in your statement. Weird. https://t.co/6DhE839zAt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2017

Yeah, it's in the globalism clause of the Constitution.

Stupid this thick gives me a headache. https://t.co/SLppsNfDUj — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 1, 2017

So, you'll be taking up arms against the President? If it's a "traitorous act of war," don;t you have to? Or are you a sad drama queen? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 1, 2017

The Left has officially lost it.

Withdrawing from a non-binding agreement w/ zero legal authority is a "traitorous act of war?" Bless your heart. https://t.co/2kwStjrLT4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 1, 2017

This guy's a looney toon. The Paris Agreement isn't "essential" for anything, as even Obama's EPA conceded. https://t.co/kPoQDQLJ5o — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 1, 2017

Words like "treason" and "war" have actual, real-life meanings https://t.co/eFAJXcGTQI — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 1, 2017

"Traitorous?" This is why I hate everything to do with talking about climate change. https://t.co/NcFMKSFB4k — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 1, 2017

Words actually mean things. — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 1, 2017

Words are great when they don't mean anything. https://t.co/px44npa9GX — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) June 1, 2017

You seem like an insufferable douchebag https://t.co/FF4o9UUIM4 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 1, 2017

Major Democratic donor either calls for armed uprising against U.S. government, or doesn't mean this. https://t.co/bLMOnICYsq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2017

It traitorous to commit OUR dollars to something so inconsequential. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 1, 2017

Speaking of traitors, why did you invest in Geotech Oil..one of largest oilfield service companies in Russia? https://t.co/FwG4Y7KgW3 https://t.co/WLDqOGKIB3 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 1, 2017

You're out of your mind, but most people know that already. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 1, 2017