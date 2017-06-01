this is the first stage of climate grief: hysteria https://t.co/GFxCchoNBO — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 1, 2017

Oh, goody! We can add CNN host (and plagiarist) Fareed Zakaria to the list of people flipping out over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. Let’s just say Fareed didn’t save the drama for his mama:

Fareed Zakaria talking about withdrawal from Paris deal: "this is the day that the United States resigned as the leader of the free world." — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) June 1, 2017

Fareed Zakaria on Trump and climate accord: This could be the day the US resigns as leader of the free world https://t.co/TTwMoMjqEn — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2017

What if foreign policy analysts and reporters actually believe this, the nonsense they're saying? https://t.co/MW4HcRrHVb — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 1, 2017

Cable News coverage of this remarkably stupid. https://t.co/2ApdNo8P42 — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) June 1, 2017

I’d like to drill down into this. When did we become this? Did not the Senate’s rejection of Kyoto do the same? https://t.co/j42PiJI80q — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 1, 2017

Or maybe we became the leader of the free world after Kyoto but before today, but are not not the leader now just as we weren’t after Kyoto? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 1, 2017

And were we leaders before Kyoto? Or did we exhibit it a sort of Schrödinger’s leadership that depended on a Senate vote that never came? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 1, 2017

Or is this just a load of old bullshit from Zakaria that means nothing at all? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 1, 2017

Wait, what? Regardless of where you stand, this is a little over-the-top. How did the U.S. lead before global warming was a concern? https://t.co/E1xj9zfb1T — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) June 1, 2017

This seems excessive for a non-binding agreement where participation was voluntary https://t.co/CMS4Tmf8al — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 1, 2017