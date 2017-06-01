President Trump announced today that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord that former President Obama signed onto via executive agreement. However, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson doesn’t think it’s as much about jobs and concern over the expense of climate change alarmism as it is about something else:

So what if the scenario were different?

Nevertheless, McKesson got a lot of blue checkmark lefties on board:

