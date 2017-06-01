President Trump announced today that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord that former President Obama signed onto via executive agreement. However, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson doesn’t think it’s as much about jobs and concern over the expense of climate change alarmism as it is about something else:

Trump is determined to undo every positive thing that the first black president ever did, piece by piece. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 1, 2017

So what if the scenario were different?

This isn't a race issue. Stop making it one. If Clinton would have been President instead of Obama, Trump would've done the same thing. https://t.co/tSyPYtKexG — Blaine Richardson (@blainerich_) June 1, 2017

Nevertheless, McKesson got a lot of blue checkmark lefties on board:

Racism is a hell of a thing. https://t.co/A0PttqVZ1s — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 1, 2017

EXACTLY. Every action literally has ZERO other reason. It's more and more transparent every single day. https://t.co/d3Cqh3EBJj — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) June 1, 2017

Can anyone deny this? https://t.co/4gvHRpIVxB — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 1, 2017

Seems that this is the driving force for all GOP reasoning https://t.co/YPDfK4m6IA — Nick Ghanbarian (@nickbayside) June 1, 2017