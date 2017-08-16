As with so many movements that originate on the left, the battle over Confederate monuments has reached the point where, to paraphrase President George W. Bush, you’re either with the left (and their media cheerleaders), or you’re against them.

For example, you either “evolve” as quickly as President Obama did on the issue of gay marriage and bake the wedding cake for the same-sex couple, or your family business is destroyed to punish you for your homophobia.

And now that a cowardly but deadly terrorist act in Charlottesville has pushed a tiny minority of white supremacists to the front of the news cycle for the indeterminate future, you’d better do something today to prove you’re not a Nazi — check out how the City of Baltimore made its Confederate statues disappear literally overnight.

It’s a great time for leftist groups to capitalize on the issue (check out the connection between the communist party and the toppling of that Confederate statue in Durham, N.C.), and NARAL isn’t shy about getting in on the act, comparing pro-lifers to white supremacists, because why not.

Anti-choice groups & white supremacists have something impt in common: They both want to control women’s bodies. https://t.co/2A3NYyuQBl — NARAL (@NARAL) August 16, 2017

Well, we sure are learning a lot about white supremacists that we didn’t know thanks to extensive news reports, hot takes in fashion magazines, and tweets like NARAL’s.

wow false equivalence much? — marcus aurelius (@CantareAmantis) August 16, 2017

Not even close. The truth is still the truth even if you plug your ears and start screaming. 😐 cheers. — Mandy Springsteen (@MandyJ29) August 16, 2017

"Don't kill babies" is the same as "we hate black people"? This is disgusting. — Firstman Forthright (@adamrfrank) August 16, 2017

White supremacist Margaret Sanger approves this tweet. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 16, 2017

How many millions of dead black babies have you helped shove into medical waste containers?https://t.co/65YCV3jDfi — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) August 16, 2017

The thing is, clicking the link in NARAL’s tweet simply sends one to a piece in Rewire chiding Americans United for Life and The Susan B. Anthony List for not posting statements about Charlottesville to their websites or social media.

“Their silence contrasts with the approach of pro-choice and reproductive justice groups, many of whom see issues like police violence and racism as integrally connected to the struggle for reproductive freedom,” writes Amy Littlefield.

So maybe CNN really was onto something when they tweeted that “alt-left” is just a “made-up term,” and its enough simply to refer to “the left.” Communists are happy to knock down Confederate statues while leaving Lenin standing tall, and NARAL is happy to throw in with groups dedicated to fighting police violence (hmm, which group could that be?).

It looks like someone at NARAL, though, missed the memo from Jezebel about white women using Charlottesville to promote their “brand.”

