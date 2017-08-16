While you were sleeping, Baltimore removed 4 Confederate monuments from around the city:

.@MayorPugh50 says crews worked from 11:30 pm to 5:30 am removing Baltimore's Confederate monuments. "We moved as quickly as we could." — Luke Broadwater (@lukebroadwater) August 16, 2017

Baltimore has begun removing Confederate statues in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville this past weekend https://t.co/PZFmVNCXsd pic.twitter.com/Vd9NOYtKRA — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 16, 2017

And poof they’re gone:

For those just waking up, here's what happened in Baltimore: the city's dead-of-night removal of all four of its Confederate monuments. pic.twitter.com/gaquP2hlqN — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Confederate Monuments coming down tonight; right now. Lee Jackson has caution tape around it. Police here pic.twitter.com/GlJmlucRgK — brandon soderberg (@notrivia) August 16, 2017

Baltimore mayor Cathy Pugh steps out of SUV to watch as crane prepares to lift Confederate monument in dead of night. pic.twitter.com/AN6vQRrFRt — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Confederate monuments removed from their bases, loaded onto flat bed trucks in Baltimore overnight. https://t.co/Q29hfYD7IW pic.twitter.com/guuekSQ3b6 — Sean Welsh (@SeanJWelsh) August 16, 2017

Lee & Jackson Monument at Wyman Park Dell, site of Sunday's protest, is gone the morning after the city decided to take the monuments down pic.twitter.com/swSZW8NCR1 — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) August 16, 2017

All that’s left is the graffiti:

The messages left on pedestal of removed confederate statue in #Baltimore it & 3 others were taken down overnight by city.@cbsbaltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/zeiqh8Eue2 — Amy Yensi WJZ (@AmyWJZ) August 16, 2017

The City Council had voted on Monday night to remove the monuments:

All of Baltimore’s problems now solved! Great job, everyone!

