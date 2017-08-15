Liberals are going all-in on the destruction of historical monuments in the wake of the Charlottesville attack:

What about when the slippery slope hit a little close to home? Like this statue of Lenin Seattle:

Trending

Rather than tear it down, SJWs are defending it:

The “left coast,” indeed:

The statue was originally from Czechoslovakia but was moved to the U.S. in 1990 after the Velvet Revolution. The family who brought it to Seattle is now trying to sell it for $250,000:

So, when does this monument to murder come down?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Confederate statue