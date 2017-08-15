Liberals are going all-in on the destruction of historical monuments in the wake of the Charlottesville attack:

If the slippery slope starts w tearing down confederate statues, let's go for a ride on the slope, I say — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 15, 2017

What about when the slippery slope hit a little close to home? Like this statue of Lenin Seattle:

Call me when you knock down the statue of Lenin in Seattle. That is noteworthy. — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 15, 2017

Why do liberals want to remove a statue of Gen. Lee in #Charlottesville when this evil communist Lenin has a statue in Seattle? pic.twitter.com/C0oY2fVbw9 — Brett Mac (@TweetBrettMac) August 13, 2017

Five years ago I went to see the Lenin Statue in Seattle pic.twitter.com/syL5Uf6SJF — Jules McLin (@jlmclin) May 27, 2017

Rather than tear it down, SJWs are defending it:

My mentions are full of people defending a massive statue of Lenin in Seattle. — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) August 15, 2017

The “left coast,” indeed:

A 7 ton statue of Lenin. In Seattle. I guess that's why they call it the Left Coast, amirite‽ https://t.co/ejp4cd14k7 — mike tigas (@mtigas) November 24, 2015

The statue was originally from Czechoslovakia but was moved to the U.S. in 1990 after the Velvet Revolution. The family who brought it to Seattle is now trying to sell it for $250,000:

A Seattle Neighborhood Has a Statue of Vladimir Lenin, and It's Up For Sale — https://t.co/UlhHmaPlM8 pic.twitter.com/fJZBQfldUU — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) October 3, 2016

So, when does this monument to murder come down?

This 7-ton statue of Lenin stands in Seattle. It should come down long before any Confederate monument. pic.twitter.com/mdausVbwep — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 23, 2015

***

Related: