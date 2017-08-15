Social justice warriors made it abundantly clear over the weekend that #SayHerName was not to be applied to the 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday — that hashtag is reserved exclusively for black women who are victims of domestic or police violence.

So, we’ll leave out the hashtag but encourage everyone to say the name Takiya Thompson. The 22-year-old North Carolina Central University student faces two felony charges for her part in the toppling of a Confederate memorial in Durham, N.C., Monday.

Woman who climbed a Confederate monument in Durham and helped bring it down stands by her actions. Tonight on #WRAL. pic.twitter.com/EMBt1zPPTm — Adam Owens (@AdamOwensTV) August 15, 2017

The picture above shows that her fellow communists had already handed out “Drop the Charges” signs, but that didn’t stop the police from arresting Thompson and charging her with participation in a riot and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500.

BREAKING: Takiya Thompson, woman who admits to climbing and helping bring down a Confederate statue in Durham, is arrested. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/vfoIsnhwRj — Adam Owens (@AdamOwensTV) August 15, 2017

Protesters weren’t content with simply pulling the statue down from where it had stood since 1924, though:

A damaged nearly century-old Confederate statue lies in a Durham, NC warehouse as investigators work to identify protesters who toppled it. pic.twitter.com/xBEXYkQkVj — AP Images (@AP_Images) August 15, 2017

Thompson allegedly climbed the statue of a Confederate soldier and wrapped a strap around it so others could topple it.

WRAL reports:

“Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened. We will find the people responsible,” [Durham County Sheriff Mike] Andrews said during an afternoon news conference. “We can all agree yesterday went too far. Yesterday was not the Durham that I know.” Some protest organizers defended their actions Tuesday, calling the monument a symbol of oppression and racism. “I’m tired of white supremacy keeping its foot on my neck and the necks of people who look like me,” Thompson said at a separate news conference. “That statue glorifies the conditions that oppressed people live in, and it had to go.”

According to state law, that would be up to the North Carolina Historical Commission to decide.

Does anyone know if there is a legal fund for Takiya Thompson? How can we help? #TakiyaThompson #Durham https://t.co/uvrtTnVzYq — Sara (@whynotsara) August 15, 2017

Why yes, there is a legal fund, but we’ll leave it to readers to track down at their leisure. Or will Lady Gaga bail her out?

For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

BAIL OUT TAKIYA THOMPSON. She was arrested today for helping to take down the Confederate statue in Durham. Link➡️https://t.co/BncRSjNB8J https://t.co/68tykOdzHF — The TZA (@TatianaKing) August 15, 2017

Gaga wants to "help?" how about Putting her money where her mouth is and paying for Takiya Thompson's legal defense? — Fupa Fiasco (@_VerSashii) August 16, 2017

@ladygaga pay for Takiya Thompson's legal fees — CSH (@CarlieSH) August 16, 2017

Since @ladygaga loves polls so much, should she pay for Takiya Thompson's legal fees for taking down a confederate statue in Durham, NC — 臭老外 (@mrdrprofpatrck) August 16, 2017

