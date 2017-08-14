Because this isn’t crazy … not at all.

Destroying a monument doesn’t change history, idjits.

Our favorite part of this clip is when the big tough protesters attack the monument and flip it off.

Because they’re so EDGY.

Should we remind them of all the monuments ISIS has destroyed?

So vandalizing property if you think your cause is just, is cool now? Are these vandals BLM,Antifa or both? — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) August 14, 2017

In their simple little minds, removing the statues somehow changes history … or something.

Protesters in #Durham topple confederate monument downtown!

STOP IT RIGHT NOW!

STOP DESTROYING OUR HERITAGE! pic.twitter.com/NoQ97ySCNK — Gunslinger Girl (@USA_Gunslinger) August 14, 2017

Let’s not pretend any of them have any respect for America’s history or heritage, it’s all about their VERSION of said history.

Wonder if they know they’re tearing down statues of fellow Democrats?

