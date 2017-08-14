Because this isn’t crazy … not at all.

Destroying a monument doesn’t change history, idjits.

Our favorite part of this clip is when the big tough protesters attack the monument and flip it off.

Because they’re so EDGY.

Should we remind them of all the monuments ISIS has destroyed?

In their simple little minds, removing the statues somehow changes history … or something.

Let’s not pretend any of them have any respect for America’s history or heritage, it’s all about their VERSION of said history.

Wonder if they know they’re tearing down statues of fellow Democrats?

